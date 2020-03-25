Sachin Tendulkar urges Indians to stay home in fight against coronavirus, says ‘simple things are often hardest to do’

cricket

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:07 IST

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged people in India to stay indoors in the wake of a countrywide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar took to Twitter to make this appeal. “Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon‘ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let’s all unite in this war against #COVID19,” the batting maestro wrote in his post

Indian captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are among a host of cricketers who have been urging people to maintain social distancing to stop the menace of coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday asked people to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown.

“Today, I am going to announce a very important measure in our fight against Covid-19. The entire country will be under lockdown from today. The complete lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

Some people believe that social distancing is only for those who are infected with the disease. It’s not true, and this thought will be detrimental for you, for me and for everyone. Social distancing is for everyone, even for the Prime Minister,” said PM Modi