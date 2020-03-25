e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Sachin Tendulkar urges Indians to stay home in fight against coronavirus, says ‘simple things are often hardest to do’

Sachin Tendulkar urges Indians to stay home in fight against coronavirus, says ‘simple things are often hardest to do’

Indian captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are among a host of cricketers who have been urging people to maintain social distancing to stop the menace of coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday asked people to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown.

cricket Updated: Mar 25, 2020 15:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch before the match.
Sachin Tendulkar on the pitch before the match.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged people in India to stay indoors in the wake of a countrywide lockdown that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Tendulkar took to Twitter to make this appeal. “Simple things are often the hardest to do, because they require consistent discipline & determination. Hon‘ble PM @narendramodi ji has asked us to #StayHomeStaySafe for 21 days. This simple task can save millions of lives. Let’s all unite in this war against #COVID19,” the batting maestro wrote in his post 

ALSO READ: Why CSK win and RCB lose: Rahul Dravid decodes sides, points out big differences

Indian captain Virat Kohli and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are among a host of cricketers who have been urging people to maintain social distancing to stop the menace of coronavirus. PM Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on Tuesday asked people to strictly follow the 21-day lockdown.

“Today, I am going to announce a very important measure in our fight against Covid-19. The entire country will be under lockdown from today. The complete lockdown will come into effect from midnight tonight,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

Some people believe that social distancing is only for those who are infected with the disease. It’s not true, and this thought will be detrimental for you, for me and for everyone. Social distancing is for everyone, even for the Prime Minister,” said PM Modi

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Chidambaram backs lockdown, says PM Modi is commander in Covid-19 battle
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
Live: Home Ministry postpones Census 2021, NPR updation
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
25 killed in Kabul gurdwara attack; Islamic State claims responsibility
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Wake up early, meditate: Suggests govt amid 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Should you worry about hantavirus? Explaining its spread
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Why CSK win and RCB lose: Dravid decodes sides, points out differences
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Streaming apps won’t show HD videos by default on phones until April 14
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
Six special-edition Bugatti high-performance cars worth $35.6 million showcased
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news