Why CSK win and RCB lose: Rahul Dravid decodes sides, points out big differences

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 10:35 IST

Former India captain Rahul Dravid believes Chennai Super Kings have been one of the most successful IPL teams because their owners, India Cements, had the experience of running cricket teams even before the Indian Premier League was conceived. “When they got into the IPL, Chennai probably had an advantage over a lot of other franchises because their owners, India Cements, were already in the business of running cricket teams,” Dravid was as quoted in a book written by Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde.

“CSK was just the most high-profile team that they ran. So in a sense they’ve always had people on the ground and their scouting system was probably better right at the start than any other team,” he further added.

He compared this to how RCB have never managed to get their thinking right as far as picking up squads are concerned. “Bangalore have never balanced their team very well,” Dravid said. “I think they’ve been very poor with selections and auctions.”

“Bangalore have never balanced their team very well,” observed Dravid. “They had their best year when they had a bowler like Mitchell Starc who was able to close out games for them. But they kept going out and picking gun batsmen.”

On Chennai Super Kings

“There are a lot of foreign players available for four slots. But there are a limited number of quality Indian players available, and the fact that CSK have been able to get some of the best guys has meant that they have always had that core,” Dravid said.

The former India captain also believed that CSK have been brilliant because they have had a good bowling attack and they have managed to always keep the opposition in check.

“That’s where Chennai have always been successful because they’ve often had stronger bowling than Bangalore,” said Dravid.

“For RCB, you always felt they will be chasing a gun death bowler,” said Dravid. “Then the first thing you realise is they’ve spent 15 crores on Yuvraj Singh and you think, ‘Oh, sh!t! They aren’t in the market for that!’” and by the time a death bowler comes round they won’t be able to spend any money so we can outbid them.”