‘Another beautiful step forward’: Sachin Tendulkar pens sweet words for India Women after their historic triumph

India legend Sachin Tendulkar has congratulated the women’s team on their historic win in the one-off Test against England Women at Lord’s on Monday. It was the first-ever women's Test match at the iconic venue in London. Tendulkar was there in person before the start of play on the fourth and last day, and gave Harmanpreet Kaur’s bunch a nice pep-talk. Sachin Tendulkar speaks to India Women ahead of play on the fourth day. (Sachin Tendulkar on X)

We don’t know exactly what Tendulkar said, but his words of encouragement worked for sure as the Indian team didn’t take much time to wrap up England and register a massive 270-run win. After the match ended and the visitors made history, Tendulkar didn’t take long either to express his joy and congratulate the team.

History made at Lord’s: India Women thrash England Women by 270 runs in the one-off Test

“Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord’s. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women’s Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time.

“Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti’s composure, Yastika’s brilliant century and Kranti’s five-wicket haul made this occasion even more special.

The journey of women’s cricket has been remarkable, and this was another beautiful step forward,” Tendulkar wrote on X.