e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Twitter user asks Dean Jones to name best fielders of current generation, he names Indian and Englishman

Twitter user asks Dean Jones to name best fielders of current generation, he names Indian and Englishman

While catching has always been given importance in cricket, remember the old adage - catches win matches, ground fielding assumed an all new significance as teams started using specialists fielders in key positions in one day internationals to save crucial runs.

cricket Updated: Mar 26, 2020 12:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones.
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones.(IANS)
         

The sport of cricket and the skills associated with it have seen a sea change over the years. The biggest of them coming in the 1990s as teams cricketers started developing skills specific to shorter formats of the game. One such skills that players concentrated on was ground fielding. While catching has always been given importance in cricket, remember the old adage - catches win matches, ground fielding assumed an all new significance as teams started using specialists fielders in key positions in one day internationals to save crucial runs.

ALSO READ: Leading Test scorer, no World Cup: 3 great batsmen who never played in a World Cup

South Africans, after their return to international cricket in the post apartheid era, made ground fielding a fashionable and the reigning deity of fielding was a diminutive bloke named Jonty Rhodes. His diving effort to run out Inzamam-Ul-Haq, in the 1992 World Cup is part of cricketing folklore now.

Ever since then all international teams have extra attention to develop the fielding skills of their cricketers and most top teams today have a specialist fielding coach.

ALSO READ: ‘He just had a shocker’: Shane Warne, Aaron Finch left ‘confused’ after Australia PM’s Covid-19 presser

Former Australian cricketer turned commentator Dean Jones was asked by a fan on Twitter about who he thinks are the best fielders of the current generation and Deano was clear in his answer. 

Jones named India’s Ravindra Jadeja and England’s Ben Stokes. Both these all rounders are known for their ability to take outstanding catches in the deep and also save crucial runs. Anticipation is perhaps the biggest asset these two cricketers possess along with having an extremely fit physique.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
Covid-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, pledges support to govt; lists 8 suggestions
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
800 who came in contact with Covid-19 positive Delhi doctor quarantined
Covid-19 LIVE updates| Essential services shops to open 24 hrs in Delhi
Covid-19 LIVE updates| Essential services shops to open 24 hrs in Delhi
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
In the fast lane: F1 helps UK race towards target of 30,000 ventilators
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
PM Modi asks ‘bal sena’ to ensure adults stay home, shares this video
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
Zomato employees take deep salary cuts amid COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
COVID-19 | ‘How many deaths are acceptable to me?’: Watch Trump’s reply to reporter
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news