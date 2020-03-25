e-paper
Home / Cricket / ‘He just had a shocker’: Shane Warne, Aaron Finch left ‘confused’ after Australia PM’s Covid-19 presser

‘He just had a shocker’: Shane Warne, Aaron Finch left ‘confused’ after Australia PM’s Covid-19 presser

In his address to the people of Australia, PM Morrison reportedly said contradictory things like schools will remain open but funerals can’t have a gathering of more than 10 people.

cricket Updated: Mar 25, 2020 12:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Shane Warne
File image of Shane Warne(Getty Images)
         

Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne and current limited-overs captain Aaron Finch slammed Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison after his ‘confusing’ national address regarding Coronavirus threat recently. More than 405,000 people have been infected by the virus while in excess of 15,000 people have lost their lives worldwide and these figures keep growing with every passing day.

In his address to the people of Australia, PM Morrison reportedly said contradictory things like schools will remain open but funerals can’t have a gathering of more than 10 people.

Warne took to social media to call out the PM and he wrote: “Listening to the PM like everyone here in Australia and what I understood was, ‘It’s essential, unless it’s not. Then it’s essentially not essential. I can’t be clearer’. Plus people can buy a new shirt at a shopping centre? WTF? PM just had a shocker. Surely should be in lockdown now.”

ALSO READ: No preparation, no talks; IPL unlikely till end of April

Warne wasn’t the only one from cricket fraternity to express his anguish as Finch also took to social media to slam the PM’s unclear presser and he wrote: “I’m more bloody confused now that I was before the PM’s press conference!!”

 

 

The entire sporting calender of the world has been ruined due the coronavirus pandemic, in a year when several multi-national events were scheduled to take place.

All bilateral cricket series have been called off while national T20 leagues have also been it. The start of Indian Premier League was pushed back to April 15 from March 29, however, it remains unlikely that it will start on that particular day.

Other sporting event likes Euro 2020 and Olympics 2020 have also been postponed till next year due to the massive threat posed by Covid-19.

