Pakistan can reclaim No. 1 ODI ranking after Team India denied golden opportunity following shock Bangladesh defeat

Team India had a golden opportunity heading into the 2023 ODI World Cup at home, but a shock defeat to Bangladesh in the inconsequential Super Four match in Asia Cup on denied them the chance to become the new world No. 1 in ICC ODI rankings chart. It subsequently opened up an opportunity for Pakistan to reclaim the top spot in the format irrespective of India's result in the Asia Cup final on Sunday against defending champions Sri Lanka. Pakistan lost their No.1 spot after crushing defeats to India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup

Heading into the match against Bangladesh, India were ranked No. 2 in the world on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings with 116 rating points, only marginally behind top-placed Australia, who had 118 points. Rohit Sharma's men, who are already at the top of the rankings in T20Is and Tests, had the rare chance to lead the charts across formats, if two conditions were met - they beat Bangladesh in Asia Cup and Australia lose to South Africa in Centurion in the fourth ODI against South Africa. And while the Proteas did manage to beat the Aussies by 164 runs on Friday, India lost by six runs to Bangladesh, and the Men in Blue hence slipped to the third spot in the rankings chart with 114 rating behind Pakistan and Australia.

Can India claim the No.1 spot on Sunday?

As it stands, even with a win on Sunday against Sri Lanka to extend their supremacy in Asia, India will not be able to become the No. 1 ranked ODI side as the maximum they could earn is 115 rating, which would keep them behind Pakistan at the third spot.

How can Pakistan reclaim ICC No. 1 ODI ranking?

Pakistan, lost their No.1 spot after crushing defeats to India and Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, can become the top-ranked side yet again of South Africa beat Australia in the final of the five-match ODI series on Sunday in Johannesburg. Australia would then slip to the third spot, if India win the Asia Cup, or will take the second spot if India lose the summit clash against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

It doesn't stop here...

The tussle for the top spot will remain throughout September with India slated to face five-time ODI World Cup winners Australia in a three-match series at home starting 22 September. The series will play a crucial role in determining which team will head to the ODI World Cup as the top-ranked side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON