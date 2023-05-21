'Rinku put himself in league of legends like Russell, Pollard': Harbhajan salutes KKR star after fighting knock vs LSG

Rinku Singh has had an unforgettable season in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The promising young talent showcased his six-hitting prowess in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) final league game of the IPL 2023 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) although his quick-fire half-century failed to inspire Nitish Rana and Co. at Eden Gardens. Legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was full of praise for KKR star Rinku as the rising young talent almost pulled off another heist in the IPL 2023 on Saturday. Harbhajan reserved high praise for superstar Rinku(PTI)

KL Rahul-less Lucknow Super Giants had to survive a Rinku scare in their final league game to enter the business end of the IPL 2023. With KKR needing 18 from the final three balls, an on-song Rinku smashed a hat-trick of boundaries (6, 4 and 6) in the final over. However, Rinku's batting heroics went in vain as Krunal Pandya's LSG side edged past KKR by 1 run to enter the IPL 2023 playoffs.

Speaking to Star Sports after KKR capped off a bitter-sweet season in the IPL 2023, legendary spinner Harbhajan reserved high praise for superstar Rinku, who has become one of the leading contenders to receive an India call-up after the end of the ongoing season. "Rinku Singh has put his name in the pantheon of legendary match finishers in the history of IPL. With his incredible performances in this season, he has put himself in the league of legends like Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard. I salute this exceptionally talented cricketer. He has won millions of hearts with his breathtaking knocks this season and I bow down to him. My best wishes to Rinku and his family. In the next IPL season, he might not be an uncapped player," Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan also credited captain Krunal Pandya for LSG's crucial win over the two-time champions at Eden Gardens. Krunal's LSG side has secured 17 points from 14 matches to seal their berth for the IPL 2023 playoffs. LSG recorded 8 wins this season. "Credit to Krunal Pandya for rotating his bowlers well. It was the highest quality of spin bowling from LSG against KKR. Hats off to the spinners for bowling with courage in the middle overs and under tough situations. Good signs for them ahead of playoffs as Chepauk traditionally favours spinners," Harbhajan added.

