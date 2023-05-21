KL Rahul's noteworthy reaction to LSG entering IPL 2023 playoffs after thrilling 1-run win over KKR

Despite missing the services of skipper KL Rahul, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have managed to seal their berth for the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday. Debutants in the 2022 edition of the cash-rich league, the Rahul-less LSG side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a final-over thriller at the Eden Gardens to finish the league phase of IPL 2023 with 17 points. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul during a practice session (PTI)

With the one-run win over KKR, Lucknow Super Giants have made it to the playoff stage of the IPL for the second straight time. Celebrating Lucknow's success after LSG's final league game of the IPL 2023, Super Giants captain Rahul shared a noteworthy post on Instagram Stories. Indian opener Rahul was earlier ruled out of the entire IPL 2023 with an injury.

KL Rahul's noteworthy reaction to LSG entering IPL 2023 playoffs

Rahul, who has been leading the LSG franchise since their debut season, sustained a thigh injury during the league phase of IPL 2023. Rahul injured his right leg during LSG's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1 at Lucknow. The Indian opener walked out to bat at No. 11 position but the injured batter failed to inspire LSG as Lucknow lost the match to RCB by 18 runs at home. Senior batter Karun Nair has replaced Rahul in the Lucknow Super Giants squad for the remainder of IPL 2023. Nair was signed by LSG for INR 50 lakh.

The injured Indian opener will also miss the final of the ICC World Test Championship next month. Rohit Sharma's Team India has replaced Rahul with Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Ishan Kishan in their star-studded squad for the forthcoming final of the Test Championship against Australia. Averaging 34.25, Rahul scored 274 runs in 9 matches at IPL 2023. Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya is leading the Lucknow-based franchise in the absence of Rahul.

Under Krunal's leadership, LSG outclassed KKR to enter the playoff stage of the IPL 2023 on Saturday. Nicholas Pooran's brilliant 58 off 30 balls overshadowed Rinku Singh's unbeaten knock of 67 as LSG edged past KKR by 1 run at Kolkata. "First reaction is satisfaction. We never gave up, we were put under lot of pressure but credit to the boys," LSG stand-in skipper Krunal said after the match.

