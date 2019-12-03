e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019

Ross Taylor joins former captain Stephen Fleming in elite list of New Zealand players

NZ vs Eng: The 35-year-old reached the milestone in 169 innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming who had achieved the feat in 189 innings.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:44 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Hamilton
New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century.
New Zealand's Ross Taylor celebrates his century.(REUTERS)
         

Experienced batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday became only the second New Zealand batsman to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the feat on the final day of the second Test against England at the Seddon Park which ended in a draw. The 35-year-old reached the milestone in 169 innings, and with this feat, he has surpassed former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming who had achieved the feat in 189 innings. Fleming scored 7,172 runs in 111 Test he played for the Black Caps.

ALSO READ:  ‘One-off goober’ - Joe Root reacts after Joe Denly drops a sitter in Hamilton - Watch

Overall, Taylor became the 51st batsman to get pass 7,000 runs in Test cricket. Taylor has represented New Zealand in 96 Test matches so far in which he has amassed 7,022 runs, including 19 centuries and 32 fifties. He has also played 228 ODIs and 95 T20Is for the Black Caps, scoring 8,376 and 1,743 runs respectively in each of the format.

ALSO READ: Williamson, Taylor slams tons as Kiwis draw Hamilton Test, clinch series

Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith holds the record for being the fastest to score 7,000 Test runs. Smith achieved the milestone in just 126 Test innings and surpassed former England batter WR Hammond who had achieved the feat in 131 innings.

Third on the list is former Indian opener Virender Sehwag who had taken 134 innings to score 7,000 Test runs, followed by Sachin Tendulkar (136), Gary Sobers (138), Kumar Sangakkara (138) and Virat Kohli (138).

tags
top news
Ayodhya issue, which Cong dragged, has been peacefully resolved: PM Modi
Ayodhya issue, which Cong dragged, has been peacefully resolved: PM Modi
First indigenous aircraft carrier will be operational by 2022: Navy chief
First indigenous aircraft carrier will be operational by 2022: Navy chief
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘I found a tiny dot’: Chennai techie explains how he spotted Vikram lander
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
‘Keep talking to me’: Hyderabad vet’s last phone call to sister
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
HDFC Bank net banking, mobile banking app outage continues
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
Gangster Neeraj Bawana wants iPod, non-veg food in jail to ‘pass time’
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
‘Everyone knows of sexual abuse by priests’: Kerala nun pens autobiography
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019UPPSC 2019 Admit CardAnupam KherSSC CHSL 2019Ayodhya caseA Suitable Boy first look

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news