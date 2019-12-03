New Zealand vs England: ‘One-off goober’ - Joe Root reacts after Joe Denly drops a sitter in Hamilton - Watch

cricket

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:08 IST

England skipper Joe Root has branded Joe Denly’s catch drop as ‘one-off goober’ (cricketing slang for a shocking error) after the latter failed to grab a sitter against New Zealand on the last day of second Test in Hamilton on Tuesday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor slammed respective half-centuries as the hosts forced a draw to clinch the two-match series 1-0.

In the 54th over of the Kiwi innings, Williamson — who was batting on 62 — lobbed a Jofra Archer delivery straight towards Denly at mid-wicket. But to the surprise of fans and players alike, Denly fumbled the ball and eventually grassed it. Archer was already on his way to celebrate before he realised the fielder had dropped the ball.

HAHAHAHA DAFUQ! Joe Denly has dropped what is possibly the easiest catch in the history of cricket 😂 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/0pJg6WvAmY — N (@yourstruly49_) December 3, 2019

During the post-match press conference, Root was asked about the incident and he said: “It was a one-off goober. We worked very hard to try and create chances on a very flat wicket and they don’t come around very often. It’s very frustrating and I’m sure Joe (Denly) will not hear the end of it for a long while.”

Cricket fans joined in the fun as one Twitter labelled it as worst dropped catch in the history of Test cricket. Another user challenged others to find a worse dropped catch than this one.

Omg. Joe Denly has just had the worst dropped catch in the HISTORY of test cricket. Bar none. #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/rz8rEAIPWB — Eddie Dadds (@EddieDadds) December 2, 2019

To be completely fair to Joe Denly ... the earth was spinning quite fast at the time. #dropped #Hamilton pic.twitter.com/O010ruOh2A — PHILIP BROWN (@dudleyplatypus) December 2, 2019

Wow ... name a worse drop than this 🤦‍♂️ ... Joe Denly 😳 #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/eAk6DRQ3rg — Hooky (@TonyHook25) December 2, 2019

Joe Denly. Wow mate that is the WORST dropped catch I've ever seen #NZvENG pic.twitter.com/GSREH6ZU4b — Liam Murray (@Liamisalegend) December 2, 2019

Centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor ensured New Zealand drew the rain-hit second Test, sealing a 1-0 series win. The weather turned sour soon after lunch on the fifth day when New Zealand, having taken advantage of some sloppy fielding, were 241 for two in their second innings, 140 ahead with Taylor on 105 and Williamson on 104.

With the weather denying England a second turn at bat, it ensured New Zealand’s series win after their innings victory in the first Test, and improved their record to eight wins, a draw and one loss (to South Africa) in their past 10 series.

((With agency inputs))