India or Australia? Ricky Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack

Australia closed the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship following their comprehensive 2-0 series victory against Pakistan on home soil.

cricket Updated: Dec 03, 2019 10:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image: India's captain Virat Kohli (C) and Australia's captain Tim Paine
File image: India's captain Virat Kohli (C) and Australia's captain Tim Paine(REUTERS)
         

Legendary cricketer Ricky Ponting feels Australia’s bowling attack is better than the current India bowling line-up which has been breaking records for fun on home soil. India pacers and spinners have played an important role in helping the team take the top spot in World Test Championships table. However, Ponting feels Australian attack is better suited in different conditions and that is why he has to pick them over the Indian bowling line-up.

“I am taking ours every day of the week,” Ponting was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au. “India’s is fantastic; (Jasprit) Bumrah and (Mohammed) Shami have been amazing for the last couple of years and then you put Umesh Yadav into the equation with Ishant Sharma, they’ve got some very, very good fast bowlers. And when you put (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ravindra) Jadeja in there, their attack is very good.”

“But their spinners struggle more in Australia, Nathan Lyon has a much better record in Australia than the Indian spinners have. And I love the variation we have with Mitchell Starc in the line-up; that left-armer just provides a little bit of something different. And he’s bowling as well as I’ve ever seen him, so there are some even better signs for this Australian attack,” he added.

Australia closed the gap on leaders India in World Test Championship following their comprehensive 2-0 series victory against Pakistan on home soil. Tim Paine’s troops took home full 120 points after comprehensive victories in Brisbane and Adelaide respectively. India, who are yet to drop a point in the nine-team championship, reached 360 points after their innings victory in the pink ball Test against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

Australia went into the two-Test series with 56 points carried over from their five-match series against England, which had ended in a 2-2 draw. Following this series win over Pakistan, the Aussies have fortified their position on the table.

