e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan: Michael Vaughan names ‘only’ team which can beat Aus on home soil

Aus vs Pak: It was Australia’s sixth consecutive win in a pink ball Test -- four of them at Adelaide -- with every day-night Test played so far since the concept was introduced in 2015 producing a result.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 15:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
England skipper Joe Root, India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (L-R).
England skipper Joe Root, India captain Virat Kohli and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson (L-R).(Reuters, AP and AP)
         

After Australia crushed Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs in second Test at Adelaide Oval, former England captain Michael Vaughan made a big claim that only India are capable of getting the better of Aussies on home soil. Tim Paine and his troops recorded a comprehensive victory in the pink ball Test to win the series 2-0. Following this emphatic victory, Vaughan stated Australia are a very tough nut to crack on home conditions and only Virat Kohli’s team can get the better of them Down Under.

Also Read: Warner’s wife quotes Mahatma Gandhi to praise triple centurion

Vaughan took to social media to express his thoughts and his Twitter post read: “This Australian Team in these conditions are going to take some beating ... Only @BCCI #India have the tools to do so at this stage imo ... #AUSvPAK.” 

Earlier this year, India recorded their first ever Test series win in Australia when they edged a 2-1 series win Down Under. But fans were quick to point out that the Australian team were missing stalwarts Steve Smith and David Warner who were serving their respective one-year bans for their part in infamous ball-tampering scandal in South Africa.  

Australia continued their good run on home soil as they thumped Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs to complete a series whitewash. Pakistan resumed day four of the day-night match on a precarious 39 for three with Masood not out 14 and Shafiq on eight after being bowled out for 302 in their first innings and forced to follow on.

Also Read: Chappell hits out at Smith for ‘white-anting’ Paine with field placements

It followed Australia’s mammoth 589 for three declared, built around David Warner’s exceptional 335 not out -- the 10th highest Test score of all time.

Needing another 248 to force Australia to bat again and avoid a second successive innings defeat, they had a decent crack but were eventually all out for 239 with the home team claiming victory by an innings and 48 runs.

It was Australia’s sixth consecutive win in a pink ball Test -- four of them at Adelaide -- with every day-night Test played so far since the concept was introduced in 2015 producing a result.

tags
top news
Review petition filed against Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict
Review petition filed against Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Impossible, says NCP on Anant Hegde’s Rs 40,000 cr claim; Fadnavis agrees
Supreme Court to take up plea against polygamy, nikah halala next month
Supreme Court to take up plea against polygamy, nikah halala next month
Chicken burger, fries & chocolate shake: When Kohli rewarded himself
Chicken burger, fries & chocolate shake: When Kohli rewarded himself
Alto, S-Presso, Dzire to Brezza, how Maruti Suzuki cars fared in November
Alto, S-Presso, Dzire to Brezza, how Maruti Suzuki cars fared in November
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
Watch: Devendra Fadnavis rejects Anant Hedge’s ‘40,000 crore’ remark
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news