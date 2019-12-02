Australia vs Pakistan: ‘I hate to see that’ - Ian Chappell hits out at Steve Smith for ‘white-anting’ Tim Paine with field placements

cricket

Former Australia cricketer Ian Chappell accused Steve Smith of ‘white-anting’ (Australian colloquial term for undermining) and claimed the star batsman was undermining Tim Paine by making changes in field placements set by the skipper on fourth day of second Test against Pakistan at Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Chappell expressed his displeasure after Smith continued to fiddle with the position of a fielder which was initially set by Paine.

“I tell you what I don’t like to see, Steve Smith is moving a few fieldsmen around,” Chappell told Macquarie Sports Radio as quoted by Fox Sports. “He did have a chat with Tim Paine, trying to talk Tim Paine into moving a fielder on the off-side, but I’m not sure Tim Paine moved him as far as Steve Smith wanted.

“Steve Smith started moving him, I hate to see that. England used to do it a bit, blokes other than the captain and I always felt it was white anting the captain,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the Day-Night Test, spin king Nathan Lyon removed dangerous half-century makers Shan Masood and Asad Shafiq Monday as Australia edged closer to victory inside four days.

The visitors resumed the day-night match under clear skies on a precarious 39 for three with Masood not out 14 and Shafiq on eight after being bowled out for 302 in their first innings and forced to follow on.

It followed Australia’s mammoth 589 for three declared, built around David Warner’s exceptional 335 not out -- the 10th highest Test score of all-time.

Needing 248 to make Australia bat again and avoid a second successive innings defeat, Pakistan reached 167 for five after the first session, having whittled down the deficit to 120.

