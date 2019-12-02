e-paper
Australia vs Pakistan: David Warner’s wife quotes Mahatma Gandhi to praise triple centurion

Aus vs Pak: David Warner broke multiple records and set new ones during his unbeaten 335 in the pink ball Test at Adelaide.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 11:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
David Warner’s wife Candice gets emotional after husband scores unique triple hundred against Pakistan
David Warner’s wife Candice gets emotional after husband scores unique triple hundred against Pakistan((AP + Twitter))
         

Australia opener David Warner etched his name into history books as he struck a magnificent triple century against Pakistan in the second Test in Adelaide. Warner broke multiple records and set new ones during his unbeaten 335 in the pink ball Test. Following his unbelievable innings, wife Candice paid tribute to the southpaw by quoting Mahatma Gandhi. Candice took to social media to laude David Warner and her post read: “Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from a indomitable will. (Mahatma Gandhi) It’s not important what other people believe about you. It’s only important what you believe about yourself.” 

Also Read: Steve Smith takes ripper of a catch to dismiss Azhar Ali - Watch

Warner went past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s 334-run mark, becoming the second highest scorer for Australia after Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Warner also broke Don Bradman’s 88-year-old record for the highest score at the Adelaide Oval. Bradman had scored 299 in 1931-32, which remained the highest individual score at Adelaide Oval till Warner took matters in his own hands.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Players who proved to be one-season wonders

Warner also became the second batsman to hit a triple century after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in a pink ball Test. Warner, however, went past Ali to register the highest score in a day/night Test.

Warner’s 335* is also the highest score by any batsman against Pakistan in a Test match. Warner bettered Virender Sehwag’s 309 in Multan in 2004.

Warner is the first player since India’s Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.

