Australia vs Pakistan: Steve Smith takes a stunner to dismiss Azhar Ali - Watch

Aus vs Pak: The visitors were asked to follow-on by Aussie captain Tim Paine and during the final session on third day, Smith picked a stunning catch in the slip cordon to get rid of opposition captain Azhar Ali.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 09:52 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia's Steve Smith (bottom) takes a catch to dismiss Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali(AFP)
         

Australia cricketer Steve Smith is known for his batting prowess but his fielding credentials came to the fore during the second Test against Pakistan in Adelaide. After Australia declared for 589-3 in the first innings, Pakistan were bundled out for 302. The visitors were asked to follow-on by Aussie captain Tim Paine and during the final session on third day, Smith picked a stunning catch in the slip cordon to get rid of opposition captain Azhar Ali.

Also Read: Ganguly reveals a bookie approached player during Syed Mushtaq trophy

Mitchell Starc produced an outside edge off Ali’s bat and the ball flew towards the slip cordon. Smith reacted quickly and jumped towards his left and caught hold of the ball with both hands. The video of the same was uploaded on social media by Cricket.com.au and their post read: “Just before the rain fell Steve Smith took a ripper of a catch at second slip!” 

Australia edged toward a dominant victory and a series whitewash after leaving Pakistan wobbling at 39 for three in their second innings on day three, still 248 runs short of making the hosts bat again in the second test. Opener Shan Masood was 14 not out, with Asad Shafiq on eight when rain brought stumps early in the day-night test at a floodlit Adelaide Oval.

Also Read: Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most

After bowling Pakistan out for 302 before dinner, Australia enforced the follow-on and Josh Hazlewood duly rewarded skipper Tim Paine with two early wickets, with Mitchell Starc chipping in one. Hazlewood trapped opener Imam-ul-Haq lbw for a duck on the cusp of dinner and later returned to have Babar Azam caught behind for eight.

Starc, who took 6-66 in the first innings, grabbed his seventh wicket for the test by dismissing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali for nine.

((With agency inputs))

15 dead as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Testimonies, victim’s phone call: How cops traced Hyderabad rape accused
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Soldier kills wife, shoots himself in front of kids in running car: Cops
80% quota in private jobs for ‘sons of the soil’, says Maharashtra guv
Odisha student gets ‘Nasa invite’ for drone project, turns out was a bluff
Kohli reveals which Indian pacer faces leg-pulling the most
‘The 13th amendment for Tamil devolution can’t be implemented as it is’: Sri Lankan President
