Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 in Adelaide: Live cricket score and updates

Aus vs Pak: Catch all the action of fourth day of second Test between Australia and Pakistan through our live commentary.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 09:27 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 in Adelaide: Live cricket score and updates
Australia vs Pakistan, 2nd Test Day 4 in Adelaide: Live cricket score and updates
         

Day three round-up: Pakistan was battling to stave off defeat in the day-night second Test against Australia on Sunday after being forced to follow on, with Tim Paine’s men needing seven wickets to clinch the series 2-0. The visitors, who have lost 13 consecutive Tests in Australia, were in big trouble at 39 for three when rain forced an early end, 248 runs behind with two days left and their top order decimated. They had resumed on an overcast and cold afternoon teetering at 96 for six in their first innings, in reply to Australia’s 589 for three declared, built on the back of David Warner’s monumental 335 not out.

Australia: David Warner, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Pakistan: Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Muhammad Musa

