‘He is the most senior but...’: Virat Kohli reveals which Indian seamer faces leg-pulling the most

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 19:35 IST

Indian seamers have dominated the past two Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh. Despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, seamers Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami were up to the task to take wickets, and combined well to help Virat Kohli-led side to easy wins. Speaking to India Today, the Indian captain Kohli opened up on the camraderie between the Indian pacers and said the Indian pacers make everyone laugh all the time.

“I cannot explain to you but you watch any funny movie that comes out in this day and age, compare it with these guys hanging out together, you will laugh more looking at these guys. I mean obviously you have to sensor things a little bit. I mean it is amazing,” he said.

He further revealed the Indian player whose legs are pulled around the most. “Ishant is the most senior, his legs being pulled around the most. Jassi (Bumrah) is very shy, very composed but amazingly witty. He would say things at the right time. Timing is perfect. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is proper UP ka you know, mazaak karne wala (likes to joke around). Shami again, he gets along and Umesh as well. Umesh bhi uski tang kheechta hain, you know,” he said.

He further said that even Indian legend Zaheer Khan would love to bowl around with the current lot. “If you ask me, honestly no offense to anyone, but apart from Zak (Zaheer Khan) I think, in the previous decade or the team that we had, because Ishant was young as well, he wasn’t this experienced, the Ishant Sharma that we have now, so you can’t really count him in as the part of that attack that could have been formed because Zak was the only established sort of guy that you could rely on,” he said.

“I am sure even Zak would sit down and watch now and he would have loved to bowl with these guys because I see Ishant taking the new ball, Umesh coming back like that and then Shami..I mean everyone...not just us standing in slips but even the batsman are waiting ki Iska spell kab chalu hoga aur kab khatm hoga. You know that’s the way he is bowling right now he can make things happen on any pitch at the moment,” he added.

The Indian skipper further said that there is a healthy competition among the Indian fast bowlers. “Healthy competition (between pacers) but the trust they have within each other, I have never seen them have an argument (serious one). Never have any disagreements. No jealousy, zero and that is their biggest strength. They don’t care whether a Shami is at seven now (ICC rankings) or Jassi is at whatever ranking or Ishant’s not. Ishant is happy,” he said.