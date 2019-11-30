e-paper
‘Petty’: Virat Kohli hits out at critics questioning his equation with coach Ravi Shastri

Kohli further went on to add that Ravi Shastri does not get bother by trolls as he is an accomplished cricketer himself.

cricket Updated: Nov 30, 2019 18:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli talks with Head Coach Ravi Shastri.
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli talks with Head Coach Ravi Shastri.(PTI)
         

India captain Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri seem to share a close bond. After Shastri’s term as the head coach came to an end earlier this year, Kohli himself endorsed the appointment of Shastri back into the role. But the interpersonal relations between the two has often led to criticism from a section of fans. In an interview to India Today, Kohli was questioned on the same, and the batsman described the discussion as “agenda-driven” lies.

“All the things we spoke about, you know what was being spoken and said about Anushka as well. I think most of these things are agenda-driven. I don’t know whos why or what for, but to accept lies in that manner, it could not be anything else but agenda-driven,” Kohli said at ‘India Today Inspiration’ show.

Also read: David Warner breaks Don Bradman’s record with unique triple hundred against Pakistan

“If it was random, one guy would write it and the others would not focus on it because it is not important enough,” he added.

Kohli further went on to add that Ravi Shastri does not get bother by trolls as he is an accomplished cricketer himself. “In Ravi bhai’s case, he is luckily a person who doesn’t care at all. I mean a guy who has faced that attack (during his career) without a helmet and got runs there, he is not gonna be bothering about someone sitting at home and trolling him,” he said.

“Because if you want to troll a guy who has done that, Get Up, Go into that position, face those bowlers, do what he has done, and then have a debate with that guy. He is absolutely chilled out. He says our only focus is on how we can be the best team of all time,” he added.

Also read: Warner’s wife Candice sheds tears after opener’s historic triple century

Describing trolls as “petty”, Kohli further said that the team is working on leaving behind a legacy that talks about the sport. “We want to leave behind a legacy that cricketers in the country say that we want to play like that as a team. We want to have questions asked on how many runs did you make to what happened to the team. If you want to create a sporting culture then ask them the right questions. So that is the mindset shift that we are in the process of so these petty things on the outside to him don’t matter,” he said.

