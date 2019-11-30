David Warner breaks Don Bradman’s record with unique triple hundred against Pakistan

cricket

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 13:13 IST

Australia opener David Warner rewrote the record books with his maiden triple century in the second Test against Pakistan at the iconic Adelaide Oval on Saturday. Warner broke records for fun as a hapless Pakistan bowling unit was sent on a leather hunt on Day 2 of the day/night Test.

At one point Warner looked set to break the highest ever Test score of 400 by Brian Lara but Australia captain Tim Paine decided otherwise. Warner remained unbeaten on 335 off 418 balls when Australia declared at 589 for 3.

Warner went past Don Bradman and Mark Taylor’s 334-run mark, becoming the second highest scorer for Australia after Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003.

Warner also broke Don Bradman’s 88-year-old record for the highest score at the Adelaide Oval. Bradman had scored 299 in 1931-32, which remained the highest individual score at Adelaide Oval till Warner took matters in his own hands.

Warner also became the second batsman to hit a triple century after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali in a pink ball Test. Warner, however, went past Ali to register the highest score in a day/night Test.

Warner’s 335* is also the highest score by any batsman against Pakistan in a Test match. Warner bettered Virender Sehwag’s 309 in Multan in 2004.

His only stroke of luck came on 226 when he was caught in the gully, only for the umpire to call Muhammad Musa’s delivery a no-ball.

Warner is the first player since India’s Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series.

Warner hit 39 fours in his innings and his only six in came after he had crossed the 300-run mark.

The opener’s heroics in Adelaide followed his 154 in the first Test at Brisbane last week -- his first Test century since a year-long ban for ball-tampering.

It has been a big turnaround for the former Australian vice-captain, who managed just 95 runs in 10 innings during this year’s Ashes series in England.