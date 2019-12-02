e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 02, 2019

Chicken burger, fries and chocolate shake: When Virat Kohli rewarded himself for scoring double century against England

Kohli had a great home season, both as captain and batsman in 2016-17 and he narrated a story from the series against England. The India number four played an outstanding knock of 235 runs in the fourth Test at Mumbai in hot and humid conditions, that had left his body drained.

cricket Updated: Dec 02, 2019 12:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
File photo of Virat Kohli.
File photo of Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
         

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is known for his strict diet and fitness regimen, which has helped him transform his body. Kohli’s physical fitness has played a huge role in his all-round success on the cricket pitch. The batting talisman has even gone vegan in order to stay fit. During a recent interview with India Today, Kohli shared a story which his fans will fins hard to believe.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli jokes about Umesh Yadav’s possible new role in India batting order

Kohli had a great home season, both as captain and batsman in 2016-17 and he narrated a story from the series against England. The India number four played an outstanding knock of 235 runs in the fourth Test at Mumbai in hot and humid conditions, that had left his body drained.

ALSO READ: ‘He is the most senior but...’: Virat Kohli reveals which Indian seamer faces leg-pulling the most

“When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked, because during the game I don’t like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on. So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, ‘tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,’ but even then I ordered - and I was eating meat that time - I ordered a chicken burger, I took off the top bun - I couldn’t stop myself - I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew, my body needs it,” Virat Kohli said during the interview.

The Indian team under Virat Kohli has become a formidable unit in Test cricket and are currently the number 1 Test side in the world. His next target is to win an ICC tournament with the team and the opportunity is there in 2020 as India look to win the T20 World Cup for the first time since lifting the maiden trophy back in 2007.

tags
top news
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
‘Accused should be lynched’: Jaya Bachchan on Hyderabad rape, murder case
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
BJP leader’s shocker on why Devendra Fadnavis was Maharashtra CM for 80 hrs
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Day after post on future plans, Pankaja Munde removes BJP from Twitter bio
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Pakistan-based JeM marked targets in Delhi after Pulwama attack: NIA
Man paraded naked, his hands tied with rope for trying to rape 4-yr-old
Man paraded naked, his hands tied with rope for trying to rape 4-yr-old
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
‘Accused showed no mercy, put liquor in vet’s mouth while raping her’: Cops
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
These are the biggest new features coming soon to WhatsApp users
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
The Big Picture l The BJP’s dominance - asset or liability?
trending topics
Hyderabad CaseHTLS 2019Priyanka ChopraJaya BachchanAirtel Tariff PlanApple AirPodsNEET 2020WhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news