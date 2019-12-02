Chicken burger, fries and chocolate shake: When Virat Kohli rewarded himself for scoring double century against England

cricket

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli is known for his strict diet and fitness regimen, which has helped him transform his body. Kohli’s physical fitness has played a huge role in his all-round success on the cricket pitch. The batting talisman has even gone vegan in order to stay fit. During a recent interview with India Today, Kohli shared a story which his fans will fins hard to believe.

Kohli had a great home season, both as captain and batsman in 2016-17 and he narrated a story from the series against England. The India number four played an outstanding knock of 235 runs in the fourth Test at Mumbai in hot and humid conditions, that had left his body drained.

“When I finished on 235, I was gone, I was cooked, because during the game I don’t like to eat heavy, so I was focusing on bananas and water and a little bit of dal-chawal and so on. So Basu sir (Shanker Basu) told me, ‘tonight, you can afford to eat anything you like,’ but even then I ordered - and I was eating meat that time - I ordered a chicken burger, I took off the top bun - I couldn’t stop myself - I said, okay, one piece of bread is okay, not two, but then I had a big plate of fries and then I had a chocolate shake along with that, because I knew, my body needs it,” Virat Kohli said during the interview.

The Indian team under Virat Kohli has become a formidable unit in Test cricket and are currently the number 1 Test side in the world. His next target is to win an ICC tournament with the team and the opportunity is there in 2020 as India look to win the T20 World Cup for the first time since lifting the maiden trophy back in 2007.