e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

Smriti Mandhana loses top spot to Amy Satterthwaite in latest ODI rankings

The 23-year-old batter had suffered a fracture in her right toe during a practice session before the start of the ODI series against the Proteas which India won 3-0.

cricket Updated: Oct 15, 2019 16:15 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
File image of India cricketer Smriti Mandhana.
File image of India cricketer Smriti Mandhana.(Getty Images)
         

Star Indian batswoman Smriti Mandhana has lost her top spot in the latest ICC ODI rankings for women batters. Mandhana, who did not feature in the recently concluded ODI series against South Africa, has been replaced by New Zealand’s Amy Satterthwaite at the top of the rankings.

Also Read: Watson apologises for illicit photos after Instagram account gets hacked

The 23-year-old batter had suffered a fracture in her right toe during a practice session before the start of the ODI series against the Proteas which India won 3-0.

Skipper Mithali Raj has also moved down to the seventh spot. Raj recently became the first woman cricketer to complete 20 years in international cricket.

Watch | Mithali Raj heaps praise on spinners after India clinch series vs South Africa 

In the bowlers’ rankings, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey and Poonam Yadav have also moved down to 6th, 8th and 9th positions respectively.

In the list of all-rounders, Deepti Sharma has moved down to the third spot while Shikha Pandey has entered the top 10.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:54 IST

tags
top news
P Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later
P Chidambaram to be questioned by ED tomorrow in Tihar, free to arrest him later
‘Target me, don’t backstab India’: PM Modi pummels Cong at Haryana rally
‘Target me, don’t backstab India’: PM Modi pummels Cong at Haryana rally
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Farooq Abdullah’s daughter, sister detained in Srinagar protest on Art 370
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Next war to be fought with indigenous weapons and we will win: Army chief
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Air India world’s 1st airline to use TaxiBot on A320 plane with passengers
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
Ganguly unanimous pick for BCCI’s top post: How the drama unfolded
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
‘Ganguly has good cricketing & administrative experience’: Sharad Pawar
trending topics
Sunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyPMC BankMohena SinghAPJ Abdul Kalam Birth AnniversaryKarwa Chauth Mehendi DesignsGoogle Pixel 4
don't miss
latest news
India News
cricket