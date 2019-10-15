Shane Watson apologises for illicit photos after his Instagram account gets hacked

cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:43 IST

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson apologised to his followers after his account on popular social media photo sharing application Instagram got hacked on Tuesday. Illicit photos appeared on Watson’s verified handle and the Aussie has now issued a statement regarding the same. Earlier, Watson’s Twitter account was also targeted as his name and profile picture were changed and objectionable posts were uploaded.

Also Read: Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh & Ponting’s Aus: Watson gives clear answer

Watson’s Twitter post read: “My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account. First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today. Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!!”

My apologies to everyone for the illicit photos that have been posted on my Instagram account.

First my Twitter account on Friday got hacked and now Instagram today.

Instagram needs to help out a lot quicker when things like this happens. This is taking way too long!!! 😡😡😡😡 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 15, 2019

Watson then sent out another Tweet as according to him, the process of getting things rectified was taking longer than when his Twitter account was hacked. His post read: “Twitter last Friday where amazing at getting onto it so quickly but Instagram........ where are you?????”

Twitter last Friday where amazing at getting onto it so quickly but Instagram........ where are you????? — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 15, 2019

Watson is regarded as one of the finest all-rounders of modern day cricket as he played 190 ODIs, 59 Tests and 58 T20Is for Australia. The right-hander scored 5757, 3741 and 1462 in three formats while he also captured 168, 75 and 45 wickets in ODIs, Tests and T20Is for his nation.

Also Read: WATCH: Gambhir’s birthday celebrations will give you squad goals!

Recently, Watson hailed India skipper Virat Kohli for being a great leader and for doing a great job with the side. “He [Virat Kohli] has done a great job with the Indian team,” Watson said at an event in Chennai on Monday. “He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership.”

India have been a dominant force in Test cricket and recently sealed a three-Test home series over South Africa, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead by beating them in the second Test in Pune. With this win, the Indian side overtook Australia to register their 11th successive home Test series win.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 15:42 IST