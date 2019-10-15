cricket

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 14:31 IST

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who turned 38 on Monday, shared a video on his social media in which he was seen celebrating the occasion with his former Indian teammates VVS Laxman, RP Singh and Irfan Pathan along with TV anchor Jatin Sapru. As seen in the video, while everyone fed the cake to Gambhir, Laxman, Irfan and RP also smeared his face with the cake. Gambhir, along with the video, posted a hilarious message, explaining his cake cutting ceremony with cricket analogies.

He wrote: Batsman toh main theek hi tha (I was a fine batsman) but when 2 superb left-arm swing bowlers are hunting along with a champion slip fielder on a creamy pitch, then one is bound to get plastered!!! Thanks.”

Batsman तो मैं ठीक ही था but when 2 superb left-arm swing bowlers are hunting along with a champion slip fielder on a creamy pitch, then one is bound to get plastered!!! Thanks @VVSLaxman281 @IrfanPathan @rpsingh @jatinsapru @StarSportsIndia #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/7Q832TzLpG — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 14, 2019

Gambhir, currently a Member of Parliament, played 58 Tests in which he amassed 4,154 runs. He also played 147 ODIs in which he scored 5238 runs. The former cricketer notched 932 runs in 37 T20Is for India as well. He also represented Delhi in the domestic circuit and captained Delhi Daredevils and Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during his cricketing years, leading the latter franchise as captain to two IPL titles.

Also read: Karti Chidambaram takes aim at new BCCI appointments, Twitter serves him a reminder

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Monday wished the cricketer in a tweet and also shared a video of the batsman’s impressive knock against Sri Lanka in 2009. “Wishing @GautamGambhir a very Happy Birthday ???? Here’s a throwback to one of his memorable innings in a run-chase against Sri Lanka in 2009 #HappyBirthdayGautamGambhir,” the board’s Twitter handle said.

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also took to Twitter to wish the former cricketer and said: “Wish you a great birthday @GautamGambhir paaji! May God bless you with lots of success and good health.”

Also read: Smith should be made captain once Tim Paine’s time is up: Ricky Ponting

Former medium pacer Irfan Pathan shared an image of him with Gambhir and said: “keep smiling bro.”

“Many more happy returns of the day @GautamGambhir. May you find fulfilment and happiness in all that you do,” former India batsman Mohammad Kaif tweeted with an image of himself with the birthday boy.

DDCA President Rajat Sharma also shared his thoughts and tweeted: “Former cricketer and @BJP4India MP @GautamGambhir once said in #AapKiAdalat why he’ll always regret not completing his century in the 2011 ICC World Cup final. Happy Birthday, Gautam Gambhir.”

Also read: Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh and Ponting’s Australia: Watson gives clear answer

“Wish you a very happy birthday Gauti bhai @GautamGambhir. May you continue to make a difference in millions of lives & lots of success come your way!,” cricketer Suresh Raina tweeted sharing a picture of his family with Gambhir’s.

“Happy birthday@GautamGambhir. May all your birthday wishes and dreams come true. Have a fabulous year Gauti??,” batting great VVS Laxman said.

Gambhir had received the Padma Shri from the government, the fourth highest civilian award in India. In December 2018, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 14:28 IST