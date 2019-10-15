Can Kohli’s India dominate like Waugh and Ponting’s Australia: Shane Watson gives clear answer

cricket

Former Australian all-rounder has hailed Indian captain Virat Kohli for being a great leader and for doing a great job with the side. “He [Virat Kohli] has done a great job with the Indian team,” Watson said at an event in Chennai on Monday, 14 October. “He has been playing so well in all formats. Whatever he is doing right now is certainly working and the team is responding to his leadership.”

India have been a dominant force in Test cricket and recently sealed a three-Test home series over South Africa, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead by beating them in the second Test in Pune. With this win, the Indian side overtook Australia to register their 11th successive home Test series win.

Watson was thus asked if under Kohli, Indian cricket could become a dominant force much in the same way the Australian sides under Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting had established their dominance. The all-rounder said: “It is going to be hard to replicate, but there is no reason why India can’t do it.”

The Chennai Super Kings player also said that the current Indian team seems to have all the bases covered and that this has given them the depth to win games away from home.

“There is no doubt that India has got the depth in all facets... batting, bowling and fielding,” said Watson. “The depth in Indian cricket is incredibly strong. It has got the luxury of having someone like a Rohit Sharma opening the batting and scoring lots of runs.

“The depth in Indian cricket is incredible. I am sure this team can win away from home as well.”

Speaking at the end of the Pune Test, Indian captain Virat Kohli hailed the performance of his side for the all-round display and spoke about the relentless nature of the players.

“The good thing is when we started, we were at number 7. The only way was up. We laid down a few things and are all lucky to have this group of players. In the last 3-4 years, it’s amazing to see that hunger for all the guys to keep improving,” Kohli said.

