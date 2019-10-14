Mission mount 60: Virat Kohli’s next target - 6 batsmen who already average more than 60 in Test matches

cricket

With an average of 55.10 in Test matches, Indian captain Virat Kohli is the only batsman who averages more than 50 in all the three formats of the game. Such has been his robotic consistency, that it almost a given that he will notch up impressive scores every time he strides out to the middle and takes guard. Bear in mind the fact that he did not have any double century till 2016 and in the next three years, he has peeled off 7 scores of more than 200 in the longest format.

He is driven to keep churning out scores for his country and as such, his next target could be to breach the average of 60 in Test cricket. As things stand right now, there are six batsmen who average more than 60 in the longest format.

Herbert Sutcliffe

England great Herbert Sutcliffe featured in 54 Tests from 1924 to 1935 and ended up scoring 4,555 runs at an average of 60.73.

George Headley

Also known as the ‘Black Bradman’. George Headley was perhaps the greatest batsman to have played for the West Indies. He managed to play only 22 Tests in a career interrupted by the second World War in which he scored 2,190 runs at an average of 60.83, with 10 hundreds and five fifties.

Graeme Pollock

Another career that could not quite take off, but as per cricketing legends, Graeme Pollock was an absolute delight. In a Test career that spanned from 1963 to 1970, Pollock featured in 23 matches and scored 2,256 runs at an average of 60.97, with 7 hundreds and 11 fifties.

Adam Voges

After piling consistent scores in the domestic circuit, Adam Voges finally got to make his debut in his late 30s and he took to Test cricket like a duck takes to water. In 20 Tests from June 2015 to November 2016, Voges scored 1,485 runs at an average of 61.87, with five hundreds and four fifties.

However, this success was quite fleeting and after a disastrous Ashes series in 2015, and after managing a highest score of 47 in his last five Tests, Voges was eventually dropped.

Steve Smith

A modern-day giant in Test cricket, the battle between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli is always an exciting prospect for cricket fans. After 68 Tests, Smith has 6,973 runs to his name at an average of 64.56 with 26 hundreds and 27 fifties.

Don Bradman

In a league of his own - Sir Donald Bradman amassed 6996 runs in 52 Tests at an average of 99.94, with 29 hundreds and 13 fifties.

