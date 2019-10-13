India thump South Africa by innings and 137 runs, bag series 2-0 to script world record

cricket

India sealed the three-match Test series against South Africa after winning the 2nd Test in Pune by an innings and 137 runs. With this win, the hosts extended their winning streak in the longest format at home, and thus achieved a world record. This is India’s 11th consecutive Test series win at home which is the most by any side. Under Virat Kohli India have won nine series, while the remaining two series wins were under former skipper MS Dhoni.

Before this, India were tied at the top position for the most consecutive series wins at home along with the Australian teams that Steve Waugh and Mark Taylor led between November 1994 and November 2000 and the Australian team led by Ricky Ponting between July 2004 and November 2008 that had won 10 consecutive Tests at home.

The last time India lost a Test series at home was against England during the latter’s tour of the country during the 2012-13 season. Their winning streak started with the series against West Indies, which was also Sachin Tendulkar’s last series.

India, after posting a mammoth total of 601/5d, bowled out Proteas for 275 in the first innings. Kohli decided to enforce follow-on before the start of Day 4, with Proteas trailing by 326 runs. Coming out to bat, South Africa could only muster 189 in the 2nd innings, with Ravindra Jadeja and Umesh Yadav picking up three wickets each, R Ashwin getting two wickets and Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Sharma getting a piece each.

Speaking after the match, skipper Virat Kohli said that the captaincy role has improved his batting performance in the longest format. “As I said a couple of days back, it’s getting the responsibility of being captain. If you go out planning a double hundred you won’t get it, but if you go out planning to bat for five sessions, the double hundred will come. Earlier, I would think more from a personal point of view, but thinking of the team, all that pressure doesn’t come. (on early career) sometimes you play to prove people wrong but I’m at the stage of my career where I’m just happy to be where I am. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only thing I strive for,” he said.

“Of course I enjoy scoring runs, but if they come in a winning cause, nothing like it. You have to look forward to facing the new ball in the morning. I really enjoy batting with Jinx (Rahane). When we have a partnership we invariably take the game forward. We take a lot of pride in contributing when the situation is tough. He keeps giving me regular feedback when things are going wrong, and vice versa as well,” he added.

