India vs South Africa: Wriddhiman Saha takes one-handed screamer to get rid of De Bruyn - watch video

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:40 IST

India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha justified his selection in the team with brilliant work behind the stumps in the second Test against South Africa. Diving to his right, he took a great catch in the first innings to get rid of top-order batsman Theunis de Bruyn. On Sunday, as India enforced follow-on with the Proteas trailing by 326 runs, Saha took another screamer behind the stumps to get rid of the same batsman in the 2nd innings.

The moment took place in Umesh Yadav’s over. The right-arm fast bowler pitched a delivery outside leg stump, which de Bruyn flicked towards leg side behind the stumps. Saha leapt towards his wrong side to take a one-handed catch.

Saha’s efforts were appreciated by the entire team as they circled around him to congratulate the wicketkeeper. Saha was chosen over Rishabh Pant mainly because of his wicket keeping skills and the Bengal stumper justified his selection with his brilliant glovework behind the stump.

After the day’s play on Day 3, Saha was praised by the off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. “Time and again, a lot of people from within the team have spoken about Saha and it’s a no-brainer to say Saha is one of the best going around,” Ashwin said at the press conference.

“I have hardly seen him miss anything from the rough and today you saw how he took Rabada’s (missed cover drive). It just indicates what good set of hands he has got and Saha’s got great composure too and you can’t really rule him out with bat either. He has made some handy contributions. Great character and great ’keeper to have in the team,” he added.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 10:40 IST