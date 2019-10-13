India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 4: Ishant strikes second ball, Markram departs after SA follow-on

Live score and updates: The South African top order was blown away, there was resistance from Faf du Plessis, but the relentless Indian bowlers kept at it and reduced the visitors to 162 for 8 before Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander, combined to frustrate India with a stubborn and defiant ninth-wicket partnership of 109 runs. This could well have warded off an innings defeat, but their task will still be cut out on day 4 and day 5. Virat Kohli could still enforce the follow on - his bowlers have had an overnight rest, but he could also choose to bat again which might help in further deterioration of the pitch. On a pitch which did not have any monsters, South Africa’s top-order were blown away and they were on the mat for 53 for 5. This could be their chance if Kohli bats again, this could be where South Africa need to make the new ball count.

9:34 hrs IST Ishant strikes What a start, what a ball. Aiden Markram has been trapped right in front of the stumps for the second time this Test match. He has bagged a pair, this is a horror start to the day for South Africa. India are all over them!





9:31 hrs IST Out walk the players Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram are out there and so are the Indian players. Ishant Sharma will start proceedings with the new ball. 3 slips and a gully in position. And the first delivery is an absolute corker - decks back in after pitching, superb start.





9:24 hrs IST India have enforced the follow-on, Gavaskar weighs in India have five bowlers, so the workload is distributed, and there is always the threat of sudden rain. Plus the pitch being not that difficult means you might need more time to get 10 wickets, believes Sunil Gavaskar. Kohli has indeed enforced the follow-on, all eyes will be on the South Africa top order.





9:11 hrs IST Bharat Arun on Indian bowlers I think they have been exceptional over the last two years. And the conditions here, we thought pacers would definitely have something to do in case we need to bowl first. Each one’s strengths are different. Umesh is pretty good with the new ball, Shami is good with the new and old ball as well. The wicket has been pretty placid, in the sense that we got 600 for the loss of five wickets and yesterday, their tail batted exceptionally well. In terms of bounce, yes there is pretty good wear and tear, so yes, the spinners would love that. Depending on what kind of rough there is, we decide on the spinners choosing ends. But during the course of the game, they do switch ends to find out if there is anything. So we do decide earlier but then the decision is taken on the field ultimately too. Our bowlers are prepared (to bowl). They have had sufficient rest and are all ready to go.





8:57 hrs IST Gavaskar on security breach The issue of pitch invaders during matches in India has become a common occurrence. Twice fans broke on to the field during India’s 2nd T20I against South Africa in Mohali. Similar thing happened during India’s 1st Test against the Proteas in Visakhapatnam. Now, on Day 3 of the 2nd Test between the two teams in Pune, a fan went past the security forces to ran inside the stadium, just after the Lunch break. The pitch invader ran straight towards batsman Rohit Sharma and in his attempts to kiss his feet, he took the cricketer down with him, before he was taken away by the security guards. Read more about it here.





8:21 hrs IST Ian Chappell writes Many fans will nod knowingly and exclaim; “I’ve seen this script before—Rohit Sharma starts out with a bang in Test cricket.” However, unlike a regurgitated version of an old movie, this script has a new twist; Rohit opened for the first time. On Test debut, Rohit scored a century against West Indies and followed up with another one in the next match. On both occasions he batted at six, behind the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. When he recently debuted as a Test opener against South Africa, he scored twin centuries against a strong attack headed by Kagiso Rabada and Vernon Philander. As an opener, he preceded Kohli, which could be an important factor in whether this incarnation of Rohit is a success or a failure. Read more about this here.





8:06 hrs IST Saha the best keeper? Ashwin was all praise for Wriddiman Saha. Saha had a productive day behind the stumps, taking a brilliant catch off Umesh Yadav to dismiss Theunis de Bruyne and playing an important role in successfully overturning a caught behind appeal off Temba Bavuma that did not go India’s way. “It’s a no-brainer to say Saha is one of the best (wicketkeepers) going around. I hardly saw him miss anything today even from the rough. It shows how good a keeper he is and what good set of hands he has got. He’s got a great composure too and you can’t really rule him out with the bat. He has made some really good contributions so he is a great wicketkeeper to have for us,” he told reporters.





7:54 hrs IST Should Kohli enforce follow on? Here is what R Ashwin has to say: “I haven’t thought about the follow-on,” Ashwin told reporters at the end of the day’s play at the MCA stadium when asked about his opinion on it. “The captain will decide overnight what we should do. It also depends upon how the bowlers recover tomorrow.”



