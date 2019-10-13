‘We laid down a few things...’: Kohli on specific guidelines after world record win

cricket

A dominant India trampled South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second Test of the three-match rubber to clinch the Freedom Trophy with a contest to go. It was also India’s 11th consecutive series win at home, which is another world record. Indian captain Virat Kohli enforced the follow on day 4 and the relentless Indian bowlers knocked over the tourists for 189 runs after Tea. It was the fourth straight win in as many tests in the World Test Championship for India who also won 2-0 in West Indies.

Speaking at the end of the match, the skipper hailed the all-round performance of his side and also spoke about the hunger and passion shown by all the players.

“When we started off as a group we were at No.7 (in the Test rankings). The only way was up. We laid down a few things, told everyone to work hard at practice. We are lucky to have the group of players we have in the last three-four years. It’s amazing to see that hunger and passion for all the guys to keep improving,” Kohli said at the post match press conference.

Kohli, who slammed a monumental 254 in the first innings, was also adjudged man of the match for his performance. “As I said a couple of days back, it’s getting the responsibility of being captain. If you go out planning a double hundred you won’t get it, but if you go out planning to bat for five sessions, the double hundred will come. Earlier, I would think more from a personal point of view, but thinking of the team, all that pressure doesn’t come. (on early career) sometimes you play to prove people wrong but I’m at the stage of my career where I’m just happy to be where I am. Putting the team in a commanding position is the only thing I strive for. Of course I enjoy scoring runs, but if they come in a winning cause, nothing like it.”

The third and final test of the series will be played at Ranchi from Saturday.

