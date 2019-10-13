e-paper
‘Can only admire from a distance,’ SA captain Faf du Plessis lauds Virat Kohli

IND vs SA: Virat Kohli was magnificent in the first innings as he smashed a double century to power India to a massive scored of 601/5d. Virat finished unbeaten on 254 runs as completed his seventh Test double hundred.

cricket Updated: Oct 13, 2019 19:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, delhi
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis greets Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for scoring 253 runs during the second test match.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis greets Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli for scoring 253 runs during the second test match.(PTI)
         

It was the same story with an emphatic ending. Team India continued its dominance in the longest format of the game as they humbled South Africa in the second Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Virat Kohli and Co. created a world record as they crushed the Proteas by an innings and 137 runs to win the three-match Test series 2-0. With the win in Pune, India also became the first team in history to win 11 straight Test series at home.

READ | Virat Kohli goes past Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin, achieves 2 more Test records

Virat Kohli was magnificent in the first innings as he smashed a double century to power India to a massive score of 601/5d. Virat finished unbeaten on 254 runs as he completed his seventh Test double hundred. Du Plessis was left in awe of Virat’s batting performance in the Test as he commented that an innings of this calibre needs huge amount of brain power

“Virat’s knock was incredible. Surprised that he started slow, normally he is quite busy and gets off quite well. He was quite patient in the beginning, which was required in the wicket, he left well. And then, sheer mental toughness to bat for that long. It takes huge amount of brain power. You can see that, and you can only admire from a distance,” said du Plessis

India have taken a big lead in the standings of the World Test Championship with 200 points from just 4 matches. It is 140 points more than second-placed New Zealand and Sri Lanka, who have 60 points each from 2 games. Australia and England are on fourth place with 56 points each from 5 matches.

READ| ‘Talent must meet opportunity’, Gautam Gambhir bats for Sanju Samson’s inclusion in Team India

India also created a world record as they claimed their 11th straight home Test series win. It was also Team India’s biggest win against South Africa in Tests in terms of runs.

After being asked to follow-on, South Africa were all-out for 189 in 67.2 overs just after the tea break. Following a superb effort from the batsmen, it was an all-round effort from India’s five-pronged bowling unit with comeback man Umesh Yadav claiming 3 for 22.Ravindra Jadeja (3/52), Ravichandran Ashwin (2/45), Mohammed Shami (1/34) and Ishant Sharma (1/17) played their part in the comprehensive victory.

First Published: Oct 13, 2019 19:07 IST

