Virat Kohli goes past Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin, achieves 2 more Test records

Oct 13, 2019

India thrashed South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in Pune on Sunday to seal the three-match series 2-0. India had won the series-opener in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs. Following on, South Africa were all out for 189 in their second innings in the final session of day four. India scored a mammoth 601 for five in their first innings with skipper Virat Kohli leading the side with a majestic double hundred. Opener Dean Elgar (48) was the top-scorer for the visitors while pacer Umesh Yadav (3/22) and left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3/52) took three wickets apiece for India.

With this win, India captain Virat Kohli made his way into the record books.

This was Virat Kohli’s 9th straight home series win as India captain which extended India’s winning run at home to 11 - a world record, bettering Australia’s 10 straight home series wins which they achieved twice under Mark Taylor and Ricky Ponting’s captaincies.

This was India’s 8th Test win by an innings under Virat Kohli’s captaincy. Kohli beat Sourav Ganguly and Mohammad Azharuddin, who had 7 test wins by an innings. The record for most Test wins by an innings still stands with MS Dhoni, who has 8 to his credit.

The innings and 137-run drubbing at Pune was also India’s biggest ever win against South Africa. The previous best was an innings and 57-run win under Dhoni’s captaincy in 2010 at Kolkata.

“The good thing is when we started, we were at number 7. The only way was up. We laid down a few things and are all lucky to have this group of players. In the last 3-4 years, it’s amazing to see that hunger for all the guys to keep improving. Saha was back to his best, coming into Vizag you could see he was nervous. Ashwin has stepped up beautifully and it’s guys willing to work hard on those one or two percent things for the team. It’s been nice and looking at the larger picture - the Test Championship, every game has even more value. We are not going to take the foot off the gas in the third Test. We are looking for a result and hopefully make it 3-0. No-one’s going to relax at any stage, that is guarantee,” said Virat Kohli after the match.

Kohli, who took over the Test captaincy from MS Dhoni in Australia in 2014/15, first played a home series against South Africa in 2015, which India won by 3-0. Kohli since then has captained India in 8 Test series and has won all of them.

This was Kohli’s 30th Test win as captain in 50 Tests. This is the third most by a captain overall in their first 50 Tests. The most wins after 50 Tests as captains belongs to Australia’s Steve Waugh (37 wins) followed by Ricky Ponting (35).

