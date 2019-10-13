‘Talent must meet opportunity’, Gautam Gambhir bats for Sanju Samson’s inclusion in Team India

cricket

Showering praise on Sanju Samson, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said ‘talent must meet opportunity soon.’ Gambhir’s comments came after Samson smashed the fastest double century by an Indian in List A cricket in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Goa.

Samson played a scintillating 212-run knock in the Vijay Hazare group game between Kerala and Goa. His 129-ball innings was studded with 12 fours and 10 sixes. His innings helped Kerala post 377/3 in their stipulated quota of 50 overs at the KSCA Cricket (2) Ground.

“Well done Sanju Samson on a double hundred in a domestic one-day game!!! This man is bursting at seams with talent and talent must meet opportunity very soon,” tweeted Gambhir.

Samson’s 212 is the highest score in the Vijay Hazare Trophy by an individual, as he surpassed Karanveer Kaushal’s 202 which came for Uttarakhand against Sikkim last year.

Before this, the Kerala wicketkeeper hadn’t scored a single century in List A cricket. He had just one half-century under his belt in the five matches in the tournament.

During the knock, Samson also smashed the record for the fastest List A double century by an Indian, as he reached the 200-run mark in 125 balls.

This is not the first time Gambhir has expressed his likings for Samson. The former India opener had said that Samson can actually be a replacement of Rishabh Pant in the shorter formats of the game. “Rishabh Pant is always exciting but he has to watch his back as my favourite Sanju Samson is throwing some serious challenges at him,” Gambhir had said.

“On current form and his skills this Southern Star, @IamSanjuSamson can bat even on Moon’s South Pole!!! I wonder if they had space on Vikram to carry this marvel of a batsman. Well done Sanju on scoring 91 off 48 balls against South Africa A side,” Gambhir had tweeted after the 24-year-old Samson displayed fine form for India A in the unofficial ODI series against South Africa A in Thiruvananthapuram.

