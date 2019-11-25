Sourav Ganguly gets trolled by daughter Sana, banter wins internet

cricket

The Day-Night Test between India and Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata was a momentous affair for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. The former India skipper turned the match into a huge spectacle and the organisation earned praises from experts and fans alike. After India won the match by an innings and 46 runs, Ganguly took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during the post-match prize distribution ceremony.

The picture earned a lot of likes from the users and his daughter - Sana Ganguly- decided to have some fun at her father’s expense. “What is it that you’re not liking ?” Sana commented on her father’s post, to which Ganguly responded, “@sanaganguly that ur becoming so disobedient.” Sana was quick to reply and she wrote, “@souravganguly learning from you.”

India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs in the Day/Night Test to complete series sweep on Sunday.

After skittling out Bangladesh for 103 on the first day of the second Test, India declared their first innings at 347 for nine.Bangladesh were required to bat out of their skin in the second innings to save the match but they couldn’t do so as India bowled out the visitors for 195 runs to register win in the historic match. Mahmudullah who retired hurt on Saturday didn’t come out to bat. India had earlier won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore.

