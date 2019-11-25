Virat Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ during conditioning drill

cricket

One of the biggest reasons behind the dominant run of this Indian team has been the fitness levels of the players. There is little doubt that under Virat Kohli, this side places tremendous importance to keeping fit and always pushing their limits. A glimpse at the training session of the side before any Test match and one would be convinced that the players not only immerse themselves in working on their fitness levels, but also enjoy being a part of the entire drill.

Skipper Virat Kohli is supremely fit, and he is forever on the prowl, whether on the field or off it. However, even he is challenged by Ravindra Jadeja, who is another athlete in the side and perhaps, India’s best fielder. Taking to Twitter, Kohli posted a picture of him taking part in a conditioning drill along with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja and conceded that it was impossible to outrun Jadeja.

Kohli wrote: Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it’s almost impossible to outrun him @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja

With their win against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens, Virat Kohli and team registered their seventh consecutive win and also, their fourth consecutive innings victory. They have dominated Test cricket this year and the biggest reason behind the same has been the rampant form of the bowlers.

The skipper lauded the hunger and desire of his players to keep improving and to keep looking to win games.

“I think it’s all about the mindset you walk in with. If you have a set template saying I might not be bowling that much in the game, then your body language is such... These guys are very hungry and I feel we are in the right kind of space to capitalise on opportunities and everyone is enjoying playing in this team. That’s the standout feature about us,” Kohli said after the match.