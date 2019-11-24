Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format

cricket

With their fourth consecutive innings win – a world record – in the second Test against Bangladesh, India collected another 60 points to take their tally to 360 in the ICC World Test Championships points table. The next best, Australia have got half the points of India, followed by New Zealand (120), Sri Lanka (120) and England (120). India have taken a huge lead, that has made them a front-runner to book a spot in the finals in 2021. But India captain Virat Kohli said teams shouldn’t be judged based on this.

“We saw the Ashes, the level of intensity in which that series was played. So it is very difficult to judge a team,” said Kohli after India crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs just 47 minutes into Day 3 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The India captain also suggested a format to make the World Test Championship more even... “A more balanced format would be one series home, one away. We are playing very good cricket but we have played only two Tests away,” said Kohli.

Kohli, who was the only centurion in the pink ball Test refused to believe that India are dominating the others because of the lead they have got in the World Test Championship.

“You can praise our team on our performance but to say that we are dominating like no other team is a very subjective thing to think of. We have played three series so far, maybe if four series were two home, two away and we had 300 points than you could have said ‘yes we are playing well.’ We are playing good cricket but I don’t think there should be any tags attached to any team. One home, one away would keep that balance,” added Kohli.

This was India’s 12th consecutive series win at home, 7th consecutive Test win – an Indian record, giving rise to questions of this being one of the best Test teams ever. Kohli, however, believed there was a long way to go. “You can’t judge a team’s dominance in seven games. The West Indies team did it for 15 years. Seven years, yes, but not seven games,” Kohli said.

The Indian captain also stated that they are now looking forward to the challenges abroad. “We will play new Zealand next, now the frame of mind is to get to the next series and not like, ‘we have finished playing at home and let;’s see what happens abroad.’ We are waiting to play Test cricket and I think that mindset has changed and now we know if we play well we can win anywhere in the world. That is a very exciting and a nice feeling to have in the change room,” said Kohli.