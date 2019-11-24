‘It all started with Dada’s team’: Virat Kohli pays tribute to Sourav Ganguly post series win

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 16:18 IST

Umesh Yadav bagged a 5-wicket haul as a dominant India trampled Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs to seal the series 2-0. With this win, the Virat Kohli-led unit claimed their fourth innings win on a bounce, which is a new world record. Speaking after the win, the captain lauded the effort of his bowlers and spoke about the hunger they display on the cricket field.

“If you feel fast bowlers are not in the game then you are already into a negative mindset. With the way these guys are bowling now, they can pick up wickets on any surface at home or away. Even the spinners, if they play away from home, they should have the belief that they can take a fifer. So I think it’s all about the mindset you walk in with. If you have a set template saying I might not be bowling that much in the game, then your body language is such... These guys are very hungry and I feel we are in the right kind of space to capitalise on opportunities and everyone is enjoying playing in this team. That’s the standout feature about us,” Kohli said after the match.

The skipper also spoke about how his side is not shy of expressing themselves on the field and also, how the players are very keen to get involved in the battle. He praised the mindset of Sourav Ganguly and how he ushered in this aggressive style of play.

“The idea is to establish yourself in the middle. Test cricket is a mental battle, we all know that. I mean in the past nobody was trying to injure or hurt the batsman. It was all about getting into their heads and getting them out which used to happen, but now we have learnt to stand up and give it back. It all started with Dada’s team and we are just carrying it forward. The bowling group now is fearless and they believe in themselves playing against any batsman. We are reaping the rewards for all the hard work we put in the last 3-4 years,” the skipper further added.