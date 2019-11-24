India vs Bangladesh: Indian pacers bag historic first after dominant win against Bangladesh

cricket

Updated: Nov 24, 2019 14:15 IST

Umesh Yadav did the mopping up job on Day 3 as India wrapped up proceedings in 47 minutes to end Bangladesh’s misery. The hosts won their 7th match on the bounce and in the process, also became the first team to claim four matches by a margin of an innings.

Umesh bagged his 5-wicket haul and in the process, the Indian pacers combined to pick 19 wickets, which is the most wickets picked by an Indian pace attack at home.

“The fact that they take a lot of pride in each others’ performance, not just in theirs, so that’s the secret behind the pack. They work on the basics a lot. We are an experienced bowling attack, and the beauty is how quickly they adapt to situations. I thought they adapted beautifully to these conditions. New Zealand will be a good challenge and we are really looking forward to it,” bowling coach Bharat Arun said after the match.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting in elite Test list led by Graeme Smith

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri too lauded the performance of this bowlers and said that they have bowled as a unit which was the reason behind their dominance.

“We’re bowling as a unit, seeing men bowling at such a professional manner. They’ve played a lot of cricket in the last 15 months in foreign territory and that’s how they learn. The discipline and the hunger to win…they know they’re arguably the best side in the world. They’ve been that for some time and they know there’s no short cut. Individuals will not win it and they know it. When you have a crowd like this, they were charged up. They [Bangladesh] need exposure, they’re very strong in their country but need to learn when they travel. The more the exposure, the better they’ll get. They need more strength in their pace attack overseas. If they have that, they can compete better,” Shastri said.