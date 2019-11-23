India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli surpasses Ricky Ponting in elite Test list led by Graeme Smith

cricket

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 15:45 IST

Virat Kohli has moved ahead of legendary Australia captain Ricky Ponting in an elite Test list during the second day of second Test against Bangladesh at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Kohli became the first Indian to score a century in Day-Night Test and his 27th Test century put the hosts into a commanding position in the match. Kohli also surpassed Ponting in the list of most centuries scored a captain in the longest format.

Kohli now has 20 centuries as skipper of Team India while Ponting had gone past the three-figure mark 19 times during the course of his illustrious career. Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith tops the chart as he scored 25 centuries in Tests as captain of Proteas. Kohli takes up the second spot behind Smith now.

Most Test 100s as captain:

Graeme Smith 👉 25

Virat Kohli 👉 20

Ricky Ponting 👉 19



Kohli has gone to No.2 on the list today! #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/EOaI6QqLMF — ICC (@ICC) November 23, 2019

Earlier, on Day 1, Kohli had broken another Ponting records en route a massive Test milestone. The star India batsman needed just 32 runs to complete 5000 runs as skipper and he became the first Indian to achieve this massive feat. Overall, in the list of players with most Test runs as captain, Kohli stands at the sixth spot behind legendary captains like Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Clive Llyod and Stephen Fleming.

However, Kohli became the fastest captain to achieve this feat as he scaled Mount 5000 in just 86 innings. Kohli bettered Ponting’s record by 11 innings as the former Australia captain got past the mark in his 97th innings.