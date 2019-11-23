India vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma surprises everyone, bowls medium pace in nets - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 13:51 IST

The temptation of the pink ball was too much to resist even for Rohit Sharma. Before the start of Day 2 in the historic India-Bangladesh Test match at Eden Gardens, the India opener was seen bowling medium pace in the nets. Rohit, who is generally a part-time off-spinner, bowled a couple of seam-up deliveries to R Ashwin with a longer run-up than usual. Clearly, Rohit was enjoying the feel of the pink ball as he continued to bowl medium pace even after Ashwin had left.

Also Read: Kohli annihilates Ricky Ponting’s record en route huge Test milestone

Rohit might not be needed to bowl considering the form all the Indian bowlers are in but the opener did not shy away from trying something new, be it with the ball in hand. Rohit also spent a considerable amount of time with Inda bowling coach Bharat Arun. This is not to suggest that he was discussing bowling but being one of the senior cricketers of the side, he did show a keen interest in adding his inputs of playing with the pink ball.

Rohit was dismissed for 21 when he misjudged the angle and shouldered arms to an incoming delivery off Ebadot Hossain last night.

Rohit bowling some seam-up with the pink ball ahead of Day 2 pic.twitter.com/1Sjg78mVwE — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) November 23, 2019

Earlier on opening day, Kohli remained on 59 from 93 balls, his innings laced with eight fours. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was batting with him on 23 as the lead read 68. Pujara, who brought up his 21st fifty in 93 balls failed to survive the final hour as the impressive Ebadot Hossain had him caught at second slip by Shadman Islam.

Also Read: Rishabh Pant released by Team India to play Mushtaq Ali

There was no stopping Kohli at the other end as the Indian captain got to his half century in 76 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Kohli looked in ominous form as he pulled Ebadot from outside the off stump to reach the landmark.

Credit must also be given to the Indian bowlers as they skittled out the visitors for meagre 106. Ishant Sharma bagged a five-for, his 5/22 complimented by Umesh Yadav (3/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36) as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja only had to bowl one over. Ravichandran Ashwin failed to bowl even a single delivery in the first innings.

((Inputs from Aritra Mukherjee))