India vs Bangladesh live report 2nd Test Day 2 at Kolkata: Virat Kohli & Co look to continue domination

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 12:07 IST

Live Updates: India look to continue their domination when they take the field against Bangladesh on Day 2 of their second Test encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Earlier, Ishant Sharma and his pace colleagues wreaked havoc with the pink ball to put India in charge on Day 1 as they bundled out the tourists for 106. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then smashed fifties as India finished the day on 174-3. Kohli (59 not out) and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane (23 not out) were at the crease and they will look to score big on Day 2 of the historic encounter.

12:06 hrs IST: Ishant Sharma speaks - “I thought if I can take wickets abroad, why not in India? We are playing our second series in India in the last two years. We have been playing abroad. So I wanted to continue the form and mindset, the (same) way I perform and take wickets abroad,” said Sharma.

11:53 hrs IST: Rishabh Pant released - The Indian selection committee has decided to release Rishabh Pant to get some match time in domestic cricket ahead of the limited overs series against the West Indies next month. Andhra keeper-batsman Kona Shrikar Bharat will join the Indian team as Wriddhiman Saha’s cover for the remaining couple of days during the second and final Test against Bangladesh.

11:42 hrs IST: More records for King Kohli -Kohli, who scored his 23rd half-century, needed just 32 runs to complete 5000 runs as India skipper and he became the first Indian to achieve this massive feat. Overall, in the list of players with most Test runs as captain, Kohli stands at the sixth spot behind legendary captains like Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Clive Llyod and Stephen Fleming.

11:32 hrs IST: Virat’s impressive feat - The Indian cricket team skipper added another glorious record to his kitty as he completed 5000 Test runs as captain on the first day of the historic pink-ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. By doing so, Kohli has now joined an elite list of international captains who have score 5000 or more runs in Test matches as skippers of their respective sides.

11:17 hrs IST: The Indian batsmen got going with the hosts reaching 174 for three at stumps, leading by 68 runs. Kohli, on 59, and Ajinkya Rahane, on 23, were at the crease. The captain put on 94 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara for the third wicket after the early fall of openers Mayank Agarwal, for 14, and Rohit Sharma, for 21. Pujara completed his half-century before falling to paceman Ebadat Hossian, who took two wickets, for 55. But Kohli stayed firm to raise his 23rd Test fifty as he played the pink ball with ease as he hit eight boundaries in front of a sell-out crowd at Eden Gardens.

11:10 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 2 of the second Test encounter between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The first day of the Day-Night Test belonged completely to the home team as Ishant Sharma and his pace colleagues wreaked havoc with the pink ball. India’s three-pronged pace attack bundled out the tourists for 106 while Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli then smashed fifties as India, 1-0 up heading into the second and final match of the two-test series, finished day one on 174-3.