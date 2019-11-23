India vs Bangladesh: Virat Kohli annihilates Ricky Ponting’s record en route huge Test milestone

cricket

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 09:16 IST

Skipper Virat Kohli added a fresh feather into his already illustrious cap during the opening day of second Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. India dominated Day 1 of historic Day-Night Test as bowlers first dismissed Bangladesh for a paltry 106 and then the batsmen helped the hosts take a 68-run lead.

Kohli, who scored his 23rd half-century, needed just 32 runs to complete 5000 runs as India skipper and he became the first Indian to achieve this massive feat. Overall, in the list of players with most Test runs as captain, Kohli stands at the sixth spot behind legendary captains like Graeme Smith, Allan Border, Ricky Ponting, Clive Llyod and Stephen Fleming.

However, Kohli became the fastest captain to achieve this feat as he scaled Mount 5000 in just 86 innings. Kohli bettered Ponting’s record by 11 innings as the former Australia captain got past the mark in his 97th innings.

At stumps on opening day, Kohli remained on 59 from 93 balls, his innings laced with eight fours. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was batting with him on 23 as the lead read 68. Pujara, who brought up his 21st fifty in 93 balls failed to survive the final hour as the impressive Ebadot Hossain had him caught at second slip by Shadman Islam.

There was no stopping Kohli at the other end as the Indian captain got to his half century in 76 balls with the help of seven boundaries. Kohli looked in ominous form as he pulled Ebadot from outside the off stump to reach the landmark.

Credit must also be given to the Indian bowlers as they skittled out the visitors for meagre 106. Ishant Sharma bagged a five-for, his 5/22 complimented by Umesh Yadav (3/29) and Mohammed Shami (2/36) as left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja only had to bowl one over. Ravichandran Ashwin failed to bowl even a single delivery in the first innings.