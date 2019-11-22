Pink Ball Test: Wriddhiman Saha joins elite list of Indian wicket-keepers with a century of dismissals

cricket

The hallowed turf of Eden Gardens has been the nerve centre of Indian cricket for years now and it was appropriate that this century’s biggest innovation, India’s first ever day-night Test, began at this historic venue on Friday. While the occasion was memorable for everyone involved, it was slightly more special two India cricketers. Mohammed Shami and Wriddhiman Saha play domestic cricket for Bengal and the Eden is their home ground, hence the added joy for the home town boys.

Saha, who has made a comeback to the Indian Test team, on the back of being the best stumper in the country joined an elite list of Indian wicket-keepers when he pouched an edge from Bangladeshi opener Shadman Islam in the first session of play.

Umesh Yadav pitched one up and the pink cherry caught a faint edge off the youngster’s bat before moving into Saha’s gloves. It was the 100th team Saha had affected a dismissal, only the fifth Indian to reach the mark in cricket’s longest format.

The list is led by former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has 294 dismissals to his name from 166 innings. Legendary Indian keeper Syed Kirmani is second with 198 dismissals from 151 innings. Kiran More (130) and Nayan Mongia (107) occupy the third and fourth spots respectively.

Saha, who lost out on his place in the team to the youngster Rishabh Pant, spent a lot of time on the sidelines due to an injury. He though has made a comeback after Pant proved ineffective behind the stumps.

The diminutive keeper proved his class almost immediately after reaching the mark as he took a brilliant diving catch to send back Bangladeshi veteran Mahmudullah off the bowling of Ishant Sharma