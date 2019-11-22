India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Virat Kohli and Co meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Eden Gardens - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:37 IST

The players of Indian cricket team met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the opening day of second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Before the start of play in the historic Day-Night Test, skipper Virat Kohli introduced the entire team and support staff to Sheikh Hasina. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly oversaw the meeting between players and PM Hasina. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar too accompanied Ganguly during this historic occasion.

The official handle of BCCI uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, @MamataOfficial , Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal and TeamIndia great @sachin_rt greet #TeamIndia ahead of the #PinkballTest.”

Not just this but Shiekh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee also rang the iconic bell to mark the opening of the Test. BCCI’s post read: “Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, @MamataOfficial, Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal ring the bell at the iconic Eden Gardens.”

Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, @MamataOfficial, Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal ring the bell at the iconic Eden Gardens.#PinkBallTest @Paytm #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/a0e3Oh8Ygd — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams are playing their first pink-ball Test, four years after the innovation made its debut in Adelaide in 2015 to draw bigger crowds and TV audiences.

Tickets are sold out for the first four days at Eden Gardens, in contrast to the sparse crowds that often watch day-time Tests in India. Monuments around Kolkata were lit up in pink for the occasion while a giant pink ball hovered over the 67,000-capacity stadium in the eastern Indian metropolis.