e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

India vs Bangladesh Day-Night Test: Virat Kohli and Co meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina at Eden Gardens - Watch

Ind vs Ban: Before the start of play in the historic Day-Night Test, skipper Virat Kohli introduced the entire team and support staff to Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 13:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Virat Kohli poses for a photo with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Virat Kohli poses for a photo with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.(BCCI Twitter)
         

The players of Indian cricket team met Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the opening day of second Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Before the start of play in the historic Day-Night Test, skipper Virat Kohli introduced the entire team and support staff to Sheikh Hasina. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly oversaw the meeting between players and PM Hasina. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar too accompanied Ganguly during this historic occasion.

Also Read: No Army paratroopers for handing over pink ball to captains

The official handle of BCCI uploaded the video on social media and their post read: “Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, @MamataOfficial , Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal and TeamIndia great @sachin_rt greet #TeamIndia ahead of the #PinkballTest.” 

Not just this but Shiekh Hasina and Mamata Banerjee also rang the iconic bell to mark the opening of the Test. BCCI’s post read: “Her Excellency Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, @MamataOfficial, Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal ring the bell at the iconic Eden Gardens.” 

Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams are playing their first pink-ball Test, four years after the innovation made its debut in Adelaide in 2015 to draw bigger crowds and TV audiences.

Also Read: ‘In a 5-Test series 2 can be played with pink ball,’ Dilip Vengsarkar

Tickets are sold out for the first four days at Eden Gardens, in contrast to the sparse crowds that often watch day-time Tests in India. Monuments around Kolkata were lit up in pink for the occasion while a giant pink ball hovered over the 67,000-capacity stadium in the eastern Indian metropolis.

tags
top news
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
D/N Test LIVE: Shami joins party, castles Mushfiqur, Bangladesh 4 down
D/N Test LIVE: Shami joins party, castles Mushfiqur, Bangladesh 4 down
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
Maybach GLS 600: When opulence dares to change the SUV game
Maybach GLS 600: When opulence dares to change the SUV game
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
Anu Malik hasn’t quit Indian Idol, will be back after clearing his name
Anu Malik hasn’t quit Indian Idol, will be back after clearing his name
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019OTET 2019 ResultUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra govtVivo U20Anu Malik

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news