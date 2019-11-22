e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

No Army paratroopers for handing over pink ball to captains

According to sources at CAB, the security clearance did not come a day ahead of the historic match between India and Bangladesh here.

cricket Updated: Nov 22, 2019 09:01 IST
PTI
PTI
Kolkata
People move in front of Eden Gardens illuminated in pink on the eve of the first day-night test cricket match between India and Bangladesh
People move in front of Eden Gardens illuminated in pink on the eve of the first day-night test cricket match between India and Bangladesh (REUTERS)
         

Security concerns meant the Cricket Association of Bengal cancelled its plan to have Army paratroopers flying into the Eden Gardens to hand over a pink ball each to the captains before the toss of the day-night Test. According to sources at CAB, the security clearance did not come a day ahead of the historic match between India and Bangladesh here.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah won’t be in attendance as per the final programme list sent by the CAB. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will inaugurate India’s first-ever D/N Test by ringing the customary Eden Bell just before the start of play.

ALSO READ: ‘The entire city has gone pink’: Ganguly ahead of historic Day-Night Test

With the match taking place in winter, there is also a change in the conventional pink ball Test timing, where tea break is followed by a lengthy 40-minute supper.

The Eden Test will have the usual lunch break after the first session, at 3pm, while the last break would be tea, spanning 20 minutes. As per the ICC norm, playing conditions can be altered by mutual consent of both the countries.

During the lunch break there will be a chat show involving the Fab Five -- Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the architect of the D/N Test.

The other former cricketers who have confirmed their presence include S Ramesh, Saba Karim, Sunil Joshi, Ajit Agarkar, Venkatesh Prasad, Kapil Dev, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Kris Srikkanth, Farook Engineer and Chandu Borde.

Athletes from other sports disciplines will include Abhinav Bindra, P Gopichand, P V Sindhu, Sania Mirza and Mary Kom, but chess legends Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen will not be able to turn up.

Naimur Rahman, Mohammed Mahmudul Hasan, Maharab Hossain, Mohammed Hasibul Hussain, Shahriar Hossain Biddut, Kazi Habibul Bashar and Mohammed Akram Khan are the former Bangaldesh cricketers who have confirmed their presence.

The tea break will feature an instrumental by Sorendu and Group while the former captains will be given a Lap of honour.

The grand felicitation will happen post-match with a performance by Runa Laila, while a cultural programme by Jeet Ganguly will conclude the opening day.

tags
top news
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks to follow on new Maharashtra govt
Uddhav’s late night meet with Pawar; more talks to follow on new Maharashtra govt
Hostile nuclear-armed Pak keeps India on constant alert: US lawmaker
Hostile nuclear-armed Pak keeps India on constant alert: US lawmaker
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Several Sena, NCP, Cong political heavyweights likely in new Maharashtra govt
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
Self-styled godman Nithyananda has fled the country, confirms Gujarat police
The cracks in BJP’s dual approach, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
The cracks in BJP’s dual approach, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
Congress tried to stall Ayodhya case, says Amit Shah in Jharkhand poll rally
trending topics
Suhana KhanHTLS 2019Adithya VarmaDelhi Court Admit CardXiaomi Mi Band 3iAmit ShahMouni RoyMi Band 3i vs Mi Band 3

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news