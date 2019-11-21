India vs Bangladesh: ‘The entire city has gone pink’ - Sourav Ganguly ahead of historic Day-Night Test

cricket

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly seem to be happy with the preparations ahead of India’s historic Day-Night Test against Bangladesh at the iconic Eden Gardens starting Friday. This will be the first time the two teams will play under floodlights in the longest format. While the hosts will be gunning to register a victory in their first-ever Day-Night Test, an added incentive will be a series win over Bangladesh as they had earlier registered a comprehensive innings and 130-run victory in Indore.

Ganguly stated the city is ready for the pink ball extravaganza and he also revealed the list of dignitaries who will be present at the venue for this blokcbuster clash.

“You can see the entire stadium has changed… many dignitaries are coming like former captains,” Ganguly told official broadcaster Star Sports. “The players from first Test match between India and Bangladesh in 2000 will be here. Prime Minister of Bangladesh will be here. Chief Minister of West Bengal will be here.”

“Some of the achievers in other sports like Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Abhinav Bindra, Sania Mirza, Pullela Gopichand and Bajrang Punia will be here. The entire city has gone pink. If you see in the evening, lot of important buildings, parks and areas around Eden Gardens has gone pink,” he added.

Both India and Bangladesh have not played a Test match under lights before but the visitors appear weaker as there has been only one first-class game under lights in Bangladesh – A Bangladesh Cricket League match between Central Zone and North Zone in 2013 – But none of the cricketers in the current Bangladesh Test squad was a part of that game.

The second Test against India will be the first tryst with the pink ball for all the Bangladesh cricketers. India, on the other hand, have the likes of Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep Yadav, Hanuma Vihari, who have played under lights before – albeit against the Kookaburra pink ball.

The second Test match at Eden Gardens was supposed to be a normal red ball affair but it was turned into a Day/Night match after newly-elected BCCI president Sourav Ganguly convinced the Bangladesh Cricket Board.