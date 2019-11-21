India vs Bangladesh: Umesh Yadav weighs in on how pink ball behaves after practice session

cricket

Updated: Nov 21, 2019

The Indian cricket team underwent a gruelling practice session under lights at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday as they prepared for the challenge of playing Test cricket under lights for the first time. Virat Kohli’s team take on Bangladesh in the second Test match in Kolkata from Friday and the team worked on playing with the brand new SG pink balls in the nets.

Speaking to the host broadcasters, Star Sports, at the end of the practice session, paceman Umesh Yadav spoke about his experience with the pink cherry. Talking about the difference between the red ball and the pink ball, Umesh suggested that the seam of the red ball is far more pronounced than the pink ball.

“Both balls seem very different to me. The grip of the red ball is completely different to that of the pink ball. When you hold the red ball, you can feel the seam in your hand. Also, the pink ball is a bit shinier so it has that slippery feel,” Umesh said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli had suggested in Indore that the pink ball swung more than the red ball, but Yadav from his experience in the nets said that he was yet to see any unusual seam or swing movement.

“I have not seen the ball seam or swing as much as we had anticipated,” he signed off.