India vs Bangladesh: Mayank Agarwal on the cusp of equalling Don Bradman in Kolkata

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 14:35 IST

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal has got off to a sensational start in International cricket and after 8 Test matches, his average reads 71.50 and the right-hander has already smashed three centuries which include two double tons. Ahead of the historic Test match at Eden Gardens, Mayank Agarwal is on the cusp of a sensational record. He is eyeing Don Bradman - if the right-hander scores 142 runs in the next innings he will breach the mark of 1000 Test runs and in the process will equal the legendary Bradman to have achieved this feat in 13 innings.

The Karnataka batsman reached a career-best position in the ICC Test Player Ranking as he reached 11th spot. “He is enjoying Test cricket, this is his first year and hopefully he keeps scoring on the second year also because in the second season there is a lot more data available of you to the opposition but he has been batting beautifully,” Gavaskar said during a show on Star Sports.

“The way he balances himself without falling on the offside as he plays so straight and his movement of the front and back foot has been fantastic making him the man in form who is full of confidence,” he added.

However, the opener will have to be at his best at Eden Gardens as the pitch on offer will have assistance for the fast bowlers and the technique of all the batsmen will be put to test.

“Definitely it is a different ball game when we play with the pink ball. Our focus during the practice session was to see the seam and swing and also looking to play close to the body. What we found about after the practice session was that the pink ball does a lot compared to the red ball and hence, one had to play slightly late and close to the body,” vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said in Indore.