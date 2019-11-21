e-paper
India vs West Indies team selection: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav return for T20Is; Deepak Chahar included for ODIs

The selectors have reposed faith in the young group which performed brilliantly in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav (R).
File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav (R).(AFP)
         

The Indian selectors have announced 15-member squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies for both the ODIs and T20Is. Skipper Virat Kohli make a comeback to the T20I side after being rested for the series against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the limited-overs fold after being on the sidelines due to injury. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also back in the T20I fold.

Also Read: ‘Feels like heavy hockey ball’: Kohli on fielding challenges with pink ball

Fast-bowler Deepak Chahar, who did the star turn for India in the T20I series against Bangladesh, has been included in the ODI squad as well. Chahar played his first and only ODI in Asia Cup 2018 against Afghanistan, where he was taken for 37 runs in just four overs.  

Sanju Samson was the the surprise exclusion from the T20I squad as the wicket-keeper batsman didn’t get to play even a single match against Bangladesh. T20I specialist Krunal Pandya also failed to find a spot in the 15-member squad.

Also Read: Pink ball Test should not become a regular affair: Virat Kohli

Mumbai youngster Shivam Dube, who impressed with his all-round show in the Bangladesh series, has found a place in the ODI squad as well.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies with Mumbai T20I (December 6) to act as series opener followed by  matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11). The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma,Washington Sundar, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohmmaed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

