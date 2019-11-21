India vs West Indies team selection: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav return for T20Is; Deepak Chahar included for ODIs

cricket

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 20:47 IST

The Indian selectors have announced 15-member squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies for both the ODIs and T20Is. Skipper Virat Kohli make a comeback to the T20I side after being rested for the series against Bangladesh. Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to the limited-overs fold after being on the sidelines due to injury. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is also back in the T20I fold.

Fast-bowler Deepak Chahar, who did the star turn for India in the T20I series against Bangladesh, has been included in the ODI squad as well. Chahar played his first and only ODI in Asia Cup 2018 against Afghanistan, where he was taken for 37 runs in just four overs.

Sanju Samson was the the surprise exclusion from the T20I squad as the wicket-keeper batsman didn’t get to play even a single match against Bangladesh. T20I specialist Krunal Pandya also failed to find a spot in the 15-member squad.

Mumbai youngster Shivam Dube, who impressed with his all-round show in the Bangladesh series, has found a place in the ODI squad as well.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and three ODIs against West Indies with Mumbai T20I (December 6) to act as series opener followed by matches in Thiruvananthapuram (December 8) and Hyderabad (December 11). The three ODIs will be played in Chennai (December 15), Visakhapatnam (December 18) and Cuttack (December 22).

The All India Senior Selection Committee met in Kolkata today to pick the squads for the upcoming tour against West Indies - An update on the teams in a bit 👍👍 #TeamIndia #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/3Hw7aM2zWj — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2019

T20I Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rohit Sharma,Washington Sundar, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohmmaed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

ODI Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Lokesh Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.