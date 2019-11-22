India vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged

cricket

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: History is all set to be made at Eden Gardens when India and Bangladesh will lock horns for the second Test match of series. This will be a day/night affair and after plenty of frenzy and colour, the action will finally commence. It is a plunge into the unknown for the both sides, it is also a plunge into the unknown for Indian cricket and it is a plunge into new territory for BCCI under Sourav Ganguly. There are a number of factors which are at play here, and the hosts go into the match as overwhelming favourites.

12:42 hrs: Virat Kohli introducing the Indian players to Bangladesh PM Hasina.

12:40 hrs: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (capt), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Shama, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

12:39 hrs: Bangladesh will bat first.

Kohli says India too would’ve loved to bat. “Surfaces underneath could allow our spinners to come into the game in the first two sessions, before the pacers come in under lights. Got to be precise and focussed in the first session to get hang of the pink ball. Feels great, we’re just fulling a responsibility.” India are unchanged.

12:27 hrs: Opening ceremony begins: Bangladesh PM Hasina enters Eden Gardens amid tight security. The opening ceremony is on, Aritra reports. She will ring the bell along with West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

12:20 hrs: The coach is beaming: He wants the boys to enjoy the historical occasion.

12:18 hrs: Also a diplomatic occasion: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be a special guest as India take on Bangladesh in the historic pink-ball Test match that begins from Thursday. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the Bangladesh prime minister will be at Eden Gardens in Kolkata to witness the first day-night Test between the two teams. The news agency PTI reported that the Bangladesh PM will be in Kolkata for a day at the request of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11:59 hrs: Indian pacers on the prowl: There will be assistance for the pacers and well, the task is cut out for Bangladesh batting order. The pacers were attempting to aim for the fuller length to extract maximum assistance out of the surface.

11:52 hrs: Captain is greeted with a huge roar: Aritra is feeling them - he says there is a deafening roar as India captain Virat Kohli makes his way out... Wonder what will happen when he comes out to bat later today or tomorrow.

11:50 hrs: Aritra on the crowd: The crowd that is inside the stadium at around 11.40 am - still some 80 minutes before start of play - can easily beat the session 1 crowd of the last two Test matches held here against Sri Lanka and New Zealand. The lower tiers in either side of the club house is filling fast. And mind you, 80% of the crowd the still on their way or waiting the long queues outside the various gates of the stadium. This Test match as the potential to take us back to the late 90s and early 2000s

11:34 hrs: It is going to be a challenge: Make no mistake, this will be a challenge for both the teams and Indian captain Virat Kohli says, fielding with the pink ball under lights will be a challenging experience.

11:27 hrs: Focus on the balls: There has been a lot of talk about the ball and how it will behave. For starters, the colour is different, and this is making all the difference, as the seam is different, it will be conducive to seamers.

11:22 hrs: Well, and there is music: Aritra says, people have already started coming in. If in Kolkata, there has to be music.

11:16 hrs: Teams have arrived: Our reporter Aritra Mukherjee is soaking in the atmosphere: He reports that the teams have arrived. Wow, there is buzz and then there is this. Long queues are in front every gate of Eden Gardens. The security personnel are working over time l, they know it’s a big occasion, we all know it is. Eden Gardens is ready to be a part of history, once agian

11:14 hrs: All set for the pink dawn: It is a new beginning for Indian cricket, it is a new beginning for both the teams, and yes, Kolkata seems to be all ready to embrace this new experiment.