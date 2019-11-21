India vs Bangladesh: How Indian pacers will attack Bangladesh? Training session drops visible hint - Watch

cricket

As per all the reports filtering in from the Eden Gardens, the pitch is expected to have a grass covering and while this is done to retain the shape and colour of the pink ball, it could well prove to be the best aide of the fast bowlers. Not that the Indian pacers need any assistance as was evident from the stellar show in Indore, but well, when the conditions could suit them, the trio of Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami can be deadly dangerous.

One day before the match, all the Indian seamers rocked up to the nets and made a concerted efforts to pitch the ball up in order to extract maximum possible use of the conditions. With the extra lacquer on the ball and with the seam being bold upright, the full delivery will be the wicket-taking option.

A glimpse of what might happen in the pink ball Test tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/j5efjmI3r7 — Aritra Mukherjee (@aritram029) November 21, 2019

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were consistently knocking the stumps over while Shami was trying to hit the perfect line and length. At Indore, the Indian bowlers were not averse to trying out the short-pitched stuff when the ball got soft, but in the din at Eden, full length will be the preferred option.

“Definitely it is a different ball game when we play with the pink ball. Our focus during the practice session was to see the seam and swing and also looking to play close to the body. What we found about after the practice session was that the pink ball does a lot compared to the red ball and hence, one had to play slightly late and close to the body,” vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane said in Indore.

